It’s American Heart Month, so we’ve put together a slew of cool-weather, heart-friendly recipes to try from our archives:
Lentil-Stuffed Bell Peppers, above. Packed with flavor thanks to healthy doses of cumin, coriander, cilantro, jalapeño and ginger.
Whole-Grain Penne With Mushrooms and Herbs. This dish has layers of savory earthiness from a mix of fresh and dried mushrooms that go oh so well with whole-grain pasta.
Fish With Green Tahini. An herb-flecked nutty sauce coats fillets of snapper or cod, keeping them moist as they roast in the oven.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apple and Sunflower Seeds. The sprouts are simply roasted, but the kicker here is a tangy cider vinegar dressing and plenty of crunch from diced apple and sunflower seeds.
Winter Salad. This wintry mix of beets, red cabbage, radicchio, pomegranate and onion tastes as good as it looks.
No-Bake Hemp Brownie Bites. These are just six ingredients and blend up super quickly (plus they’re vegan and gluten-free!).
