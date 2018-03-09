

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

This week’s most-viewed recipes online are the perfect antidote for any lingering winter weather you may be experiencing.

1. Fast Blender Tomato Soup With Cheese Crisps, above. If you can push a blender button, you can make this soup, writes Becky Krystal. It’s creamy thanks to an emulsion of olive oil, canned tomatoes and bread; the oven-baked cheese crisps give you that classic cheese and tomato combo. See the (very brief) step-by-step photos — and a mesmerizing blender GIF — over on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

2. Polenta With Basil and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. This pot of comforting polenta, topped with charred, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, is ready in just 20 minutes. Get Bonnie Benwick’s ace step-by-step instructions (plus a few tips for what to do with leftover polenta) in her post on Voraciously.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

3. Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches. These are sort of a vegan take on curried chicken sandwiches, with the legume taking the part of the bird and avocado lending its smooth texture in place of mayo. A tip from a reader, over on Voraciously: Add some seaweed, and you’ve got a vegan substitute for curried tuna salad. (If you’re wondering which type of seaweed, we’d take a cue from our Beet and Macadamia Poke recipe and use wakame.)



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

4. Warm Chipotle Black Bean Dip. The good ol’ bean dip, done better with smoky chipotle en adobo and a layer of melted cheese on top.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

5. Jan O’Halloran’s Brown Bread. This recipe is a keeper: It’s full of oats, moist from yogurt and so simple to mix together. Plus, it’s gluten-free.

