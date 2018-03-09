This week’s most-viewed recipes online are the perfect antidote for any lingering winter weather you may be experiencing.
1. Fast Blender Tomato Soup With Cheese Crisps, above. If you can push a blender button, you can make this soup, writes Becky Krystal. It’s creamy thanks to an emulsion of olive oil, canned tomatoes and bread; the oven-baked cheese crisps give you that classic cheese and tomato combo. See the (very brief) step-by-step photos — and a mesmerizing blender GIF — over on Voraciously.
2. Polenta With Basil and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. This pot of comforting polenta, topped with charred, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, is ready in just 20 minutes. Get Bonnie Benwick’s ace step-by-step instructions (plus a few tips for what to do with leftover polenta) in her post on Voraciously.
3. Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches. These are sort of a vegan take on curried chicken sandwiches, with the legume taking the part of the bird and avocado lending its smooth texture in place of mayo. A tip from a reader, over on Voraciously: Add some seaweed, and you’ve got a vegan substitute for curried tuna salad. (If you’re wondering which type of seaweed, we’d take a cue from our Beet and Macadamia Poke recipe and use wakame.)
4. Warm Chipotle Black Bean Dip. The good ol’ bean dip, done better with smoky chipotle en adobo and a layer of melted cheese on top.
5. Jan O’Halloran’s Brown Bread. This recipe is a keeper: It’s full of oats, moist from yogurt and so simple to mix together. Plus, it’s gluten-free.
