

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

This week’s most-viewed recipes online are full of easy, light dinners and a tasty treat:

1. Royal Wedding Cake, above. The cake wins gold, two weeks in a row. Learn how to make Becky Krystal’s take on the lemon and elderflower dessert that will be served at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus check out a video full of handy cake decorating tips here.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Pesto Penne With Chickpeas. Comes together in a mere 20 minutes, with ingredients from your pantry. Check out the step-by-step photos on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

3. Salsa Roja (Red Sauce). This cooked salsa is a great one to keep around for spooning over eggs, enchiladas or chilaquiles.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Seared Salmon With Corn-Black Bean Salad. Those frozen fish fillets have never looked so good.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

5. Creamy Parmesan Spring Vegetable Skillet. This springy side from Ellie Krieger is good for you, even though it’s got a luxe sauce.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

And since our ever-popular Grilled Corn Four Ways recipe will be on this list for the foreseeable future, we decided to give it its own special place at the end. Go forth and grill!

