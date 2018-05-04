This week’s most-viewed recipes online are full of easy, light dinners and a tasty treat:
1. Royal Wedding Cake, above. The cake wins gold, two weeks in a row. Learn how to make Becky Krystal’s take on the lemon and elderflower dessert that will be served at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus check out a video full of handy cake decorating tips here.
2. Pesto Penne With Chickpeas. Comes together in a mere 20 minutes, with ingredients from your pantry. Check out the step-by-step photos on Voraciously.
3. Salsa Roja (Red Sauce). This cooked salsa is a great one to keep around for spooning over eggs, enchiladas or chilaquiles.
4. Seared Salmon With Corn-Black Bean Salad. Those frozen fish fillets have never looked so good.
5. Creamy Parmesan Spring Vegetable Skillet. This springy side from Ellie Krieger is good for you, even though it’s got a luxe sauce.
And since our ever-popular Grilled Corn Four Ways recipe will be on this list for the foreseeable future, we decided to give it its own special place at the end. Go forth and grill!
