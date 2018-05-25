

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

This week’s most-viewed recipes online are just the ticket for a long weekend.

1. Tangy Tuna With Spicy Sauce, above. Here’s an excellent reason to keep a can of oil-packed tuna around. (Plus a reminder that most foods benefit from the addition of quick-pickled onions.) Check out the how-to video and step-by-step photos on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

2. Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. These are so tasty that even people who prefer waffles won’t turn them down. See just how quickly they come together in the step-by-step photos on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

3. Royal Wedding Cake. The wedding may be over, but this elderflower and lemon cake would be delightful all summer long.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Japanese Potato Salad. Our new favorite potato salad: With thinly sliced ribbons of carrots and cucumber and the welcome meatiness of sliced ham. Find 10 more fresh cookout recipes from Voraciously here.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

5. Dorothy Sietsema’s Three-Bean Salad. Every recipe that food critic Tom Sietsema’s mother provides is a gem; this slightly retro, cookout-friendly salad is no exception.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

And since our ever-popular Grilled Corn Four Ways recipe will be on this list for the foreseeable future, we decided to give it its own special place at the end. But if you’re looking to change things up and ensure those kernels stay juicy, check out this recipe for Steamed Corn on the Grill. It has exactly two ingredients: Corn and ice cubes.

Happy grilling!

