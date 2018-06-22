

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

This week’s most-viewed recipes online are all about the burgers — of the vegetable variety, that is.

1. Simple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, above. Featuring crackly top and a fluffy bottom. For step-by-step photos, check out the recipe on Voraciously.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

2. Superiority Burgers. The recipe is from the popular New York City veggie-burger spot.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

3. BGR Veggie Burgers. Molasses and barbecue help the edges caramelize; baking before pan-frying helps these stick together.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

4. Black Bean Burgers. The secret ingredient that ties it all together? Applesauce.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

5. Mushroom-Chickpea Burgers. These are easy to make gluten-free.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

And because you, dear readers, will keep the ever popular Grilled Corn Four Ways on this list for the foreseeable future, we decided to give it its own special place at the end. But if you’re looking to change things up and ensure those kernels stay juicy, check out this recipe for Steamed Corn on the Grill. It has exactly two ingredients: corn and ice cubes.

Happy grilling!

