Last week, nearly 40 members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority showed up at the Bahama Breeze restaurant in Orange Village, Ohio, for a celebration. A local member of the historically black sorority had gotten a book deal and was moving to Los Angeles. The Tuesday night dinner was a combination toast to her success and farewell party.

On Wednesday night, the group returned to the restaurant — carrying protest signs that said “Stop racial profiling” and chanting “Boycott Bahama Breeze.”

In between, sorority members said, they’d become the latest example of #LivingWhileBlack, people of color who’ve had the police called on them while engaged in normal, everyday activities.

This time it was #ComplainingAboutTheService while black.

Their reservation had initially called for 25 people at the Caribbean-themed restaurant, but about 15 extra people had showed up, organizers told Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC.

Tensions rose as service slowed to a snail’s pace, and the customers started griping.

Then things escalated to absurd levels, people attending the dinner said. One of the attendees threatened to withhold payment because of the poor service, WKYC reported. The manager called police to the restaurant to make sure that didn’t happen — and officers watched as each customer paid for her meal.

The night ended in demeaning fashion, the diners claimed: with officers standing at the door, checking receipts before they let any of the black women leave the establishment.

“A lot of people tried to be patient, because they did understand that there were a lot of people,” Chante Spencer, who attended the party, told Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC. “But at the same time, nobody deserves to be treated that way. . . . We were the only group that was asked to show receipts.”

The restaurant got its money and no one was arrested, but the sorority sisters were aggrieved. Surely, the restaurant didn’t call the police on every disgruntled customer.

I had the worst experience at @BahamaBreeze in Orange Village, Ohio. They literally racially profiled is. My cousin had a going away dinner/celebration for sucvessfully writing her book. The manager Devin called the police bc she was afraid that the party wouldn’t/couldn’t pay. — Jos (@iMacNoCheese) June 20, 2018

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), a member of Delta Sigma Theta, said she was appalled at the incident, which she deemed racial profiling.

“It is a chilling reminder that no African American is exempt from the impact of racial profiling when a group of professional women, known for their service and advocacy, are victims,” she said in a news release. “As an African-American woman and a member of Delta Sigma Theta, I am appalled that this occurred in the district I represent and will not be silent.”

Bahama Breeze took to Twitter to apologize for its actions.

“We clearly fell short of delivering great service to our guests,” the company said in a reply tweet. “The manager involved no longer works for us because they mistreated a guest, which is inconsistent with our values. We spoke with members of the party to personally apologize & invite them back.”

Ohio Bahama Breeze fires manager who called the police on black sorority girls https://t.co/MPfjJBEZE2 pic.twitter.com/cXzPqlVunI — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) June 26, 2018

But it was unclear whether the apology would quell the calls for a boycott and the accusations of racism that have surfaced.

Some critics dug up a lawsuit in which the company conceded that some managers used racial slurs.

The $1.26 million settlement with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2009 said managers in a Cleveland establishment referred to 37 black staff members using racial slurs including the n-word, “you people,” “homeboy” and “Aunt Jemima.”

Managers also imitated “what they perceived to be the speech and mannerisms of black employees” and denied them breaks that were allowed for white employees, according to the EEOC.

“The black employees in this case, some of them long-term, suffered through egregious race-based mistreatment in order to maintain their jobs,” Debra M. Lawrence, the acting regional attorney for the EEOC’s Philadelphia office at the time, said in the release.

Recently, neighbors, proprietors and store managers have been accused of more subtle forms of racism against black people, incidents that have frequently been caught on film or video and shared widely.

[#LivingWhileBlack victims want congressional hearing on racial profiling]

On May 12, for example, members of a black sorority were questioned by a state trooper while picking up litter on a Pennsylvania highway. A Yale University student was interrogated by police after her dorm neighbor called police because she was napping in a common area. And a real-estate investor had the police called on him when he showed up to rehabilitate a house.

The incidents have given rise to the hashtag #LivingWhileBlack and often end with a black person being interrogated by police or being carted off in handcuffs. In the worst cases, the incidents have escalated to body slams or even gunshots.

Read more:

An 8-year-old tried selling water for a trip to Disneyland. A white woman threatened to call police.

‘You know why the lady called the police’: Black people face 911 calls for innocuous acts

A black Yale student fell asleep in her dorm’s common room. A white student called police.

‘I was just reading a book’: Canadian cops called on black man reading C.S. Lewis in his car