

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Do you feel that chill in the air? Neither do we. This week’s most-viewed recipes online are the perfect antidote to summer’s heat.

1. Creamy Herbed Salmon, above. Cut a few salmon fillets into chunks, press fresh herbs around the flesh, then cook in a skillet with a simple, creamy pan sauce. It all comes together in 20 minutes; check out the video on Voraciously to see just how simple it is.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

2. No-Churn Bourbon Brown Sugar Ice Cream. A few clever tricks make this recipe from Stella Parks the easiest, fastest and best-tasting ice cream we’ve made all summer.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

3. Speedy Homemade Hummus. With a food processor and a can of chickpeas, you’ll have creamy, smooth hummus in a mere five minutes. (There’s a smart trick in this recipe too, involving the tahini.) Visit Voraciously for a few other hummus variations.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Any-Fruit Cobbler. Pour some batter into a hot cast-iron skillet, then fill with whichever summery fruit you have to use up. See the how-to video and step-by-steps over on Voraciously.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

5. Georgian Ratatouille (Ajapsandali). Have a glut of eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and carrots? Make this savory, jammy mess. Serve it with salty cheese and cucumber slices for the ultimate summer meal.

