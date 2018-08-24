

Chef and restaurateur Mike Isabella, shown at the site of the then-future Isabella Eatery at Tysons Galleria in 2016, is hoping to keep it open. (Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Isabella Eatery, the 41,000-square-foot food hall named after chef and restaurateur Mike Isabella, will close Sunday, less than nine months after the multi-restaurant concept opened at Tysons Galleria, according to two employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they had signed nondisclosure agreements. Isabella, meanwhile, said he is trying to keep the high-profile operation open and that it is too early to say whether the Eatery will follow the recent closings of three of his other restaurants.

“I’m still negotiating with the landlord,” Isabella said by phone. “Everything is day-to-day. We’re still open, and we’re still fighting. That’s the mentality.” He said that he has a meeting scheduled for Friday with the landlord.

If the place does close Sunday, it will mark the fourth establishment that has shuttered since former Isabella Eatery manager Chloe Caras filed a federal lawsuit against Isabella and other executives this past spring, alleging sexual harassment and accusing the company of retaliating against employees who tried to speak out about it. The suit was settled in May, but the financial terms were confidential.

Requin Brasserie, Isabella’s restaurant in the Mosaic District, closed in April, as first reported by the Washingtonian; a month later, its landlord filed suit for rent, dating back almost to the day the place opened in December 2015, according to the Washington Business Journal. In June, the Graffiato location in Richmond closed, followed a month later by the original Graffiato in Chinatown, Isabella’s first restaurant after he became a celebrity on “Top Chef” and “Top Chef All-Stars.” As in the Mosaic District, Isabella’s landlord of the Chinatown property sued for back rent, reported the Washingtonian.

The Eatery is Isabella’s personal take on a food hall, featuring concepts that he either created or designed with other chefs, all intended to draw people to the mall. It initially featured variations on established Isabella brands, including his Italian American Graffiato, his Greek concept Kapnos (created with brothers Nicholas and George Pagonis), his Mexican cantina Pepita, and Yona, a Japanese and Korean restaurant first developed with chef Jonah Kim. It also included a riff on Requin, the seafood restaurant initially created with chef Jennifer Carroll, as well as Isabella’s Spanish concept, Arroz, a coffee shop, a creamery and a cocktail bar.

“This is the biggest move of my career. I’m excited, nervous,” Isabella told The Post when he announced the project in February 2016.

Arroz was the first concept to close at Isabella Eatery, a victim of slow sales after the Caras lawsuit. In early July, Isabella said, he shut down the entire row of restaurants on the far side of the Eatery, including Yona, Pepita and Kapnos Marketa. “If you’re doing 100 covers, you can’t have 50 employees,” Isabella said.

“It was slow and payroll was way too much,” added Juan Rivera, executive chef of Isabella Eatery. “It wasn’t busy enough to keep the whole dining hall open.”

The same row of restaurants closed again Monday. Dishes from each operation have been merged into a single menu, all available from the Graffiato kitchen, the only one still active at the Eatery. But on Thursday, two employees, who both signed non-disclosure agreements with Mike Isabella Concepts, told The Post that they had been informed by supervisors that the entire Eatery would shut down Sunday.

“I’ve seen it up and down,” said one employee, who has been there since January. “This is a great concept. I don’t know exactly what happened.”

Both employees said that their paychecks had bounced in recent weeks. One employee said he had not been paid in nearly a month. Isabella acknowledged that checks have bounced, but he said he was working with employees to get them their money. He attributed the cash shortfall to a slowdown in sales at the Eatery. He said he couldn’t speculate on why business was slow.

“Technically, I can’t really answer that question,” Isabella said. His settlement with Caras prevents him from discussing anything related to the lawsuit.

One employee, however, was blunt in her assessment. “After the whole sexual harassment [lawsuit] thing, things started slowly going down,” she said. “Since then, no one wanted to be associated with Mike Isabella, whether [the accusations] were true or not.”

One commercial real estate agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss Isabella’s business, said he had been contacted by General Growth Properties, the owner of Tysons Galleria, to look for new tenants for the food hall. “The mall didn’t spend all that money on the concept for it to be lackluster,” he said.

Rich Dinning, senior general manager of Tysons Galleria, wouldn’t comment on Isabella Eatery, other than to say it’s open.

