Welcome to the end of the first full week in November, also known as the time when all of the recipe creators are pushing their Thanksgiving content. One of those made our most-viewed recipes online this week; the rest offer a nice respite from the holiday.

1. Better Than Takeout Fried Rice, above. This ideal one-pot dinner is infinitely adaptable. Get a few customizing ideas from the post in Voraciously.



2. British Scones. Fluffy, tender and lovely with strawberry jam (or clotted cream, if you’re feeling particularly proper). See step-by-step photos in Voraciously.



3. Triple Chocolate Loaf Cakes. This is what Ina Garten bakes for a “chocolate cake emergency.”



4. Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken. Better than takeout sesame chicken. (Plus you can make it in your Instant Pot.)



5. Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese. We published this as a Thanksgiving recipe, but it needn’t be confined to the holidays to enjoy.

