This week’s most-viewed recipes offer plenty of inspiration for holiday baking, plus a delightful weeknight dinner.
1. Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies, above. It’s our new favorite, and we think it’ll soon become yours, too.
2. Double Crunch Honey Garlic Chicken. Speaking of crunch, here it is in savory form: Pan-fried then baked chicken covered in a spicy honey sauce. See how easy it is to make in the step-by-step photos on Voraciously.
3. Buttermilk Corn Bread. This recipe yields a bread with a soft texture, mellow flavor and warm golden color.
4. Classic Peanut Butter Cookies. Because why mess with a classic?
5. Endlessly Adaptable Cookie Bars. They’re vegan as written, but you can also make them gluten-free or with whole-grain flour.
