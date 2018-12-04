In our 14th annual lineup of holiday cookies, we embrace the buttery, the golden brown, the cinnamon-coated and a lot of rich chocolaty goodness. Our selections were rooted foremost in flavor and ease of preparation, but you may very well consider some of them handsome enough to showcase on a cookie platter. We already have our favorites, and we look forward to discovering which ones you like best.

Peruse our Holiday Cookie Generator, where you’ll notice the ones labeled “NEW,” and of course you can search for them in our Recipe Finder by typing in “Holiday Cookies 2018.” By way of introduction, in alphabetical order, they are:

Almond Ricotta Bars are classy yet easy to make. Must love almonds!

Brownie Cookie Sandwiches are chewy and whoopie-pie size, meant for sharing.

Burnt Sugar Ginger Cookies are studded with bits of a quick, DIY brittle — a winning upgrade.

Coronado Cookies are named for the place where the recipe was handed down; they feature a mix of chewy and crunchy mix-ins.

Cranberry Cat Kisses make a festive addition to your holiday collection. Dried cranberries go into the dough; the fresh one on top is optional.

Endlessly Adaptable Cookie Bars start with a vegan dough and offer variations to suit anyone’s taste.

Loaded Rocky Road Caramel Crunch Bars are big and rich, and the name pretty much says it all. We couldn’t stop eating them. Did we mention they are huge?

Snickerdoodle Blondies deserve star status: They were our favorites of the year and the easiest to make.

Squash Cookies come by way of cookbook author and pie maven Kate McDermott, who discovered that cooked winter squash helps to produce moist and tender cookies.

The 1922 Girl Scout Cookies have a story to tell, and it does not involve a trefoil shape. They would be perfect for decorating, and, as is, just right for afternoon tea.

