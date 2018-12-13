

Mike Isabella in 2015 at the site of the now-closed Isabella Eatery at Tysons Galleria. (Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Exactly one year and one day after former “Top Chef” star and restaurateur Mike Isabella opened a 41,000-square-foot multi-restaurant concept in the Tysons Galleria, he announced he is shutting down his entire company — once, one of the biggest restaurant empires in D.C. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, Isabella’s company on Wednesday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, with plans to cease operations and liquidate its assets to pay debts.

Isabella’s previous bankruptcy filing had intended to help him restructure his company, he told The Post in a September interview. But it couldn’t stop the bleeding: Washingtonian reports that none of the eight remaining restaurants in his company, which once swelled to 12 restaurants not including his airport and ballpark locations, have the cash available to pay December rent to any landlord. The restaurants will continue to operate through Dec. 27, a request that Isabella made to take advantage of holiday crowds that would help him make payroll for his staff. Two restaurants, Kapnos Kouzina in Bethesda, Md., and Requin at the Wharf in the District, were not part of either bankruptcy filing, and it is unclear how they will be affected.

Of course, a lot has happened in that one year and one day since Isabella Eatery opened. In March, The Post reported that Chloe Caras, a manager at the Eatery, had filed a lawsuit alleging “extraordinary” sexual harassment at the hands of Isabella and his business partners. The suit was settled out of court under undisclosed terms. A second Post story found more accounts of harassment at Isabella’s restaurants, as well as a practice of using nondisclosure agreements, which workers said prevented them from speaking out about their own harassment. In the weeks to follow, Isabella lost business partnerships and customers and had nominations for awards rescinded. Then, his restaurants began to close: First Requin in Fairfax, then Graffiato in Richmond, followed by Graffiato in the District and then the Eatery. Two weeks later, Isabella filed for Chapter 11, blaming “bad press” for his business woes.

It’s a line he continues to use: “Under the present circumstances, I am facing the sad realization that I no longer believe that any restaurant associated with my name can recover from the negative press that has enveloped me for nearly the entirety of 2018,” Isabella said in the most recent bankruptcy filing.



In July, Mike Isabella was forced to close Graffiato in Chinatown. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

But investors say Isabella and his business had been overextended before the bad press came along. The Post reported in September that some of Isabella’s other restaurants had financial problems months before Caras filed her complaint. The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park alleged that Kapnos Taverna, which opened a year ago, had stopped paying rent in January. On May 15, the landlord sued for back rent of $63,566.92, plus interest and fees. Eskridge (E&A), a company owned primarily by executives at real estate developer Edens, alleged that Isabella had not paid rent for Requin Brasserie in Fairfax since Dec. 30, 2015, four months into the lease. On May 22, Eskridge filed suit against Mike Isabella Concepts for more than $715,000 in unpaid rent plus other costs. In the September interview. Isabella said that he had paid rent at both restaurants.

Isabella’s restaurants Kapnos, Kapnos Taverna, G, Arroz, Pepita and Yona remain open, as do the aforementioned Kapnos Kouzina and Requin. Washingtonian reports that business partners Nick and George Pagonis, who were named in the sexual harassment lawsuit, are negotiating with Isabella via their attorney, who declined to provide further details. Previous reports, denied by Isabella, said the brothers hoped to take over the company.

Isabella has joined a fraternity of disgraced chefs. Mario Batali and John Besh were accused of harassing women at their restaurants, and Batali is under criminal investigation. But both of those chefs stepped back from their companies — though Batali has yet to fulfill his promise to divest — and issued apologies for their behavior. Initially, Isabella did neither: He and his lawyers slung barbs with Caras’s team, and he occasionally baited the press and his perceived enemies with hostile posts on social media. After the initial bankruptcy filing, he softened his tone, apologizing on Fox5 — six months after the Caras suit was filed.

Asked by The Post in September if he wished he had done things differently, Isabella reflected. “There’s a million things I regret every day,” he said.

