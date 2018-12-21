

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

This week’s most-viewed list presents excellent recipes for those entertaining out of town guests or someone just looking for a new favorite skillet dessert.

1. Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies. It’s got a fudgy, gooey center and crispy edges, and it comes together in a flash.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas. The recipe strikes that ideal balance of cheese, sauce, spice and bright flavor. See how easy they are to make over on Voraciously.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

3. Creamy Salmon Pasta. Budget eats at its finest, with a silky sauce of canned salmon, yogurt, onion and lemon. Read all about the recipe’s spirited creator, British cookbook author Jack Monroe, right here.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

4. One-Pan Roast Chicken and Potatoes. A very good, basic and nearly foolproof way to roast an excellent chicken. Check out step-by-step photos here.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

5. Ginger-Coconut Fish Soup. Soothing, light and fragrant. The lack of salt is not a mistake, but do be sure to squeeze that lime over each serving. (And add salt if you’d like.)

