

Vegetarian platter at Zenebech Restaurant.

Our roles at The Washington Post have been set for years: Tom reviews the powerhouse restaurants, the places with the big chefs and the big budgets (while also, on occasion, writing about small mom-and-pop establishments). Tim, on the other hand, reviews the kind of restaurants that frequently fly below the radar (while also, on occasion, writing about a deep-pocketed chain that debuts in the area).

But as a tumultuous 2018 draws to a close, we thought we would add to the chaos by reversing our roles, if only for a minute. What were Tim’s favorite upscale meals of the year? And what were Tom’s best bargain bites?

Tom Sietsema:

While I knocked back a fair number of memorable bargains from around the world — Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Copenhagen and Miami included — I figured I would support the hometown players with my trio of picks. All remind me what a great global menu Washington offers.



The Cambodian noodle salad at Maketto. (Tom Sietsema/The Washington Post)

I have yet to meet a dish I do not dig on the all-day menu at chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s Maketto, but the one that makes me crazy-happy is the Cambodian noodle salad. Twelve bucks buys you a big bowl of slippery rice noodles all but hidden beneath a cover of crisp-edged slices of pork shoulder, shredded carrots, crushed peanuts and jalapeño. Did I mention the “garnish” is a crackling spring roll? Lunch, meet dinner.

The mom and pop behind the quirky pink shoe box in McLean, Va., called Chiang Mai honor that Thai city with their consistent and personal cooking. My go-to dish, goong ma now, includes six shrimp, grilled just to warm them through, set on individual lime slices and splashed with a dressing that ricochets from sassy to bright and back. The perfect light lunch will set you back just $10 — and demand you come back for further exploration of the menu.

The family-run Zenebech Restaurant in Adams Morgan sets the standard for Ethiopian cooking in Washington. One reason is the vegetarian combo platter, which can be ordered for as little as $12 for four choices. I am partial to garlicky chopped collards, fiery red lentils, scarlet beets and assertive cabbage mounded on a backdrop of tangy injera that doubles as your eating utensil. What looks like a kaleidoscope goes down like a feast.

Tim Carman:

Most of my fancy eating, I am sad to say, occurs in cities where I am taking a few days of vacation. When I am back home in Washington, I usually stick to the mom-and-pop restaurants that define my beat. I am not complaining. I am just stating facts. Okay, sure, I am also justifying my picks outside the DMV. (Cue the haters who love to grumble about our use of “DMV.”)

It is nearly impossible to get a seat at the no-reservations Saltie Girl in Boston, a small seafood restaurant in the Back Bay neighborhood. But this spring, I snagged the last stool at the counter and ordered a handful of items, including a pristine crudo of dayboat scallops, which were sliced thin and paired with a few complementary and contrasting garnishes, including caviar and jalapeño. Each garnish played a role, either accentuating the sweetness of the scallops or emphasizing their briny-ness. It was perfection.



The grilled veal chop at L’Ami Louis in Paris. (Tim Carman/The Washington Post)

I had eaten at Minibar only once before, many years ago, but the recent Albert Adria (former pastry chef at the late, lamented El Bulli) showcase dinner blew away that previous experience. There was a Parmesan danish, crispy, light and perfumed with truffles. There was espardeña , or sea cucumber, stuffed with sobrassada sausage and paired with a “pork rind” made from the sea cucumber’s skin. (I could have eaten four more of those poppers.) There was a one-bite Key lime pie bonbon that tasted like the real thing. There were wines from Spain, America and points in between. It was a tour de force of innovation and playfulness but without sacrificing the depth of flavor that we all desire from a restaurant meal.

When I read that the tough-but-brilliant Mimi Sheraton, former food critic for the New York Times, had called L’Ami Louis her favorite restaurant in Paris, I knew I had to try it. The space itself is narrow, dark and severe, a Dickensian nightmare in the City of Light. The menu is short and stupid-expensive. I ordered the grilled veal chop, a giant meat paddle that set me back 60 euros. Charred on the outside, juicy on the inside, the chop was just another order to the cooks at this historic bistro. To me, it was evidence that the everyday cooking in this city — from the source ingredients to the maitre d’hotel butter — is on another level. They just take this stuff for granted in Paris.

Read more:

In the Twin Cities, Asian chefs feel the sting of Andrew Zimmern’s insults. They say his apology isn’t enough.

Mike Isabella’s restaurant empire is headed for liquidation. He blames ‘bad press.’

José Andrés expands his humanitarian work to the Mexican border because it’s ‘the right thing to do’