This week’s most-viewed recipes are all about illusions: meatballs without meat, bread without kneading and impressive dishes without much effort.

1. Mushroom Walnut ‘Meatballs,’ above. Not your mother’s vegan meatballs — these are baked and have a firm but moist texture.



2. Fast Focaccia. A simple, no-knead riff on a traditional Italian focaccia. See how easily it comes together with our step-by-step instructions on Voraciously.



3. Cuban Beans and Rice (Moros y Cristianos). With bacon and oregano for extra flavor, and a touch of vinegar for brightness. Check out the quick steps to this hearty bowl on Voraciously.



4. Penne With Tomato Cream Sauce. Keep these ingredients on hand for comforting pasta any time. A find a few more cost-conscious Italian recipes right here.



5. Vegetable Frittata. A friendly reminder that a frittata is an excellent way to fight food waste.

