This week’s most-viewed recipes present wonderful options for a day spent cooking at home.

Green Curry Cauliflower Roast, above. Have you roasted a cauliflower whole? You really should — and coat it with a flavorful Thai-style green curry.



No-Fry Eggplant Parmesan. The comfort we crave without the annoying frying part. See how it all comes together with step-by-step photos on Voraciously.



Coconut Cashew Cake (Sanwin Makin). There’s a boost of flavor here thanks to toasted semolina and shredded coconut. Follow the simple steps on Voraciously.



Mini Turkey Burgers. Bid adieu to dry turkey burgers with these little fellas that get coated in a sticky glaze.



One-Pan Chicken and Lentils. A casserole with layers of flavor from coconut milk, ginger, cumin and yogurt.

