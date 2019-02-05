

Chef José Andrés feeding rescue workers during the recent wildfires in California. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

This post has been updated.

Even as he’s sparring with Democrats, President Trump apparently plans to make a pitch for bipartisanship during his State of the Union address Tuesday. Could his plea for “comity” also include an olive branch to chef and humanitarian José Andrés, a frequent critic of the president’s policies on immigration and emergency relief?

Andrés tweeted Tuesday that he will be one of the ordinary — maybe “extraordinary” would be a better description after his nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize — citizens asked to sit in the House of Representatives Chamber as Trump delivers the annual speech. During a phone call on a flight from New York to Washington, Andrés said that several members of Congress had invited him to attend, but he officially accepted the one from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as did California chef Tyler Florence.



“If I make it before they close the doors, I’ll be there,” Andrés said.

Andrés said this will be his second time to attend the speech. He also attended Trump’s first State of the Union last year.

[José Andrés is nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, congressman confirms]

A year ago, Trump did not acknowledge the celebrity chef and restaurateur, who has frequently been at odds with the president, dating back to when Trump was on the campaign trail and referred to Mexican immigrants as drug dealers and rapists. Amid the outrage that ensued, Andrés backed out of his planned restaurant inside Trump International Hotel, which the billionaire was building inside the Old Post Office Pavilion in downtown Washington. The Trump Organization sued the chef for $10 million for breach of contract, and Andrés countersued for $8 million. The parties eventually settled in April 2017, not long after Trump took office.

Later that same year, Andrés would again become a thorn in the president’s side, this time over the government’s relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Rejecting the bureaucracy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Andrés and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, largely accepted the responsibility of feeding the island, at least in terms of preparing hot meals. The organization, along hundreds of volunteers, would end up serving more than 3.7 million meals on the island, with some help from the government. FEMA extended World Central Kitchen two separate contracts to cover two weeks of the group’s work in Puerto Rico.

Andrés wrote a book about the experience on Puerto Rico. It wasn’t so kind to the Trump administration and FEMA.

[‘This is an emergency’: José Andrés to open relief kitchen for federal workers during shutdown]

With Andrés in attendance, and Trump aiming for bipartisanship and unity, will the president acknowledge the chef’s presence in the chamber? Maybe give him credit for feeding Americans not just in Puerto Rico after Maria but also in California after the wildfires, in Florida after Hurricane Michael and furloughed workers after the prolonged government shutdown, among many other humanitarian efforts in the past year and a half.

Or will Trump consider Andrés just one more person hogging the spotlight — and ignore him?

Andrés said he doesn’t expect to be acknowledged. He said he’s there to represent the hungry, the minorities, the immigrants, the “dreamers” and the people whose voices are not always heard. He doesn’t plan to call attention to himself in the chamber. He doesn’t plan, he said, to unfurl a Puerto Rican flag, as he did at the Academy Awards last year.

Andrés, a Spanish immigrant who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013, said he’s there to listen to the president.

“It’s a good celebration of democracy,” he said.

Read more:

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, long a haven for D.C.’s gay community, wins a James Beard Classics Award

After feeding an island, José Andrés and his nonprofit now want to help Puerto Rico feed itself

Paris nudist restaurant closes because not enough people want to hang out