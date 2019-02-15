This week’s most-viewed recipes start and begin with chocolate. We’re not complaining.
1. Chocolate Almost-Mousse, above. It’s almost a mousse and almost pudding, but all the way delicious, silky and full of chocolate. See the step-by-step photos on Voraciously.
2. Porcini Risotto. Turns out you don’t need butter or cheese to make a good risotto — this recipe taps into arborio rice’s starchiness while getting help from vegan Parmesan and butter spread to add creaminess.
3. Simple Butter Chicken. This iconic Indian dish is not only doable in a home kitchen, but easy, too. Don’t believe us? Check out the step-by-step guide on Voraciously.
4. Chili Corn Pancakes. These like little rounds of savory bean- and corn-nubbed pancakes are perfect with salsa, chorizo and/or guacamole. See how easily they’re made on Voraciously.
5. German Chocolate Cake. It’s one of several baking projects that will make your weekend a little sweeter.
More from Food:
Why did the food media ignore the best-selling cookbook of 2018?
Giving up alcohol made our lives better — and turned us into terrible guests
A bright, crunchy, zingy salad to set aside the wintertime blues