

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

This week’s most-viewed recipes start and begin with chocolate. We’re not complaining.

1. Chocolate Almost-Mousse, above. It’s almost a mousse and almost pudding, but all the way delicious, silky and full of chocolate. See the step-by-step photos on Voraciously.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Porcini Risotto. Turns out you don’t need butter or cheese to make a good risotto — this recipe taps into arborio rice’s starchiness while getting help from vegan Parmesan and butter spread to add creaminess.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

3. Simple Butter Chicken. This iconic Indian dish is not only doable in a home kitchen, but easy, too. Don’t believe us? Check out the step-by-step guide on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

4. Chili Corn Pancakes. These like little rounds of savory bean- and corn-nubbed pancakes are perfect with salsa, chorizo and/or guacamole. See how easily they’re made on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

5. German Chocolate Cake. It’s one of several baking projects that will make your weekend a little sweeter.

More from Food:

