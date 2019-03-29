

Make each of this week’s most-viewed recipes and you’ll be in for a delectable few days of eating.

1. Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke, above. Poke’s popularity in Hawaii is trickling onto the mainland, meaning it’s time to hop on board and try making it in your own kitchen. Head to Voraciously for tips on how to get started with poke and mix it up.



2. Stir-Fried Beef With Ginger and Scallions. The prep time for this stir-fry might seem a tad arduous, but it’s worth it to get the full ginger kick. Once everything’s ready, this Dinner in Minutes whips together quickly.



3. Skillet-Roasted Chicken Thighs With Potato-Carrot Hash. Crispy chicken, sweet carrots and a shot of lemon to liven the whole thing up. You’ll need two pans for this Dinner in Minutes on Voraciously, but the cleanup is well worth it.



4. No-Knead Whole Wheat Bread. It’s so hard finding the right whole-wheat bread, so we found one for you. If you’ve got a Dutch oven and a little bit of patience, but you won’t need to work too hard to get this crusty, hearty bread on your table.



5. Any-Fruit Cobbler. Any way you want it, that’s the way you eat it! This is a fail-safe guide to cobbling together a warm, gooey dessert with any fruit you want or have on hand. Go to Voraciously to find out how to riff off this recipe.

