

(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

This week, readers brought back two favorite recipes and a flaky, buttery biscuit recipe that blew us all away. Each of these recipes will seriously improve your week’s eats.

1. Any-Fruit Cobbler, above. Back for a second week in a row is this extremely variable cobbler recipe. Whip out your cast iron pan, throw whatever fruit you want in here, and go to Voraciously to learn how to make the most of this forgiving batter. And if you’re more of a visual learner, check out the step-by-step video here.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

2. Portuguese-Style Fish. Herbal notes and a hit of spice take this flaky white fish and tomato sauce dish and turn it into something special. Serve with good bread to scoop up all of that rich sauce. Head to Voraciously to get the step-by-step guide to this Dinner in Minutes recipe.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post)

3. Skillet-Roasted Chicken Thighs With Potato-Carrot Hash. Another two-time winner! This crispy chicken dish with sweet carrot hash is a favorite for good reason. This Dinner in Minutes selection requires a little extra cleanup, but minimal prep and a simple ingredient list make up for that.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

4. Chicken Saute With Tomatoes, Pancetta and a Kiss of Vinegar. Another chicken dinner that’s greater than the sum of its parts: a little pancetta, a vegetable-packed tomato sauce, and a shot of vinegar to take the tomatoes’ subtle tang to the next level. This Dinner in Minutes fits in one pan and many bellies.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post)

5. Flaky Butter Biscuits. These biscuits will rise taller than any you’ve made before, they’ll wow anybody for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and they might even change your life. They’re simply that good. These biscuits are the result of a lengthy discovery process, and you can read about the journey and its results on Voraciously.

