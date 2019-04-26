

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Looks like everybody wants to party — this week’s top recipes are meant for a crowd. Invite some friends over, pick one of these recipes and get cooking this weekend.

1. Better Brined Roast Chicken, above. This chicken is back for another round in the top spot. Pureed vegetables impart concentrated flavor into a classically roasted chicken, turning Sunday dinner into something twice as special. You’ll find the simple step-by-step instructions on Voraciously.



(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches. Unripe jackfruit, a spiky, melon-sized fruit popular in south and southeast Asia, bears a striking resemblance to shredded meat. Slathered in vegan barbecue sauce and topped with a crunchy peanut slaw, this sandwich is a welcome friend at any spring or summer cookout. Catch this Weeknight Vegetarian recipe on Voraciously.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

3. Gluten-Free Pizza Dough. Your gluten-intolerant and carb-free dieting pals deserve pizza, too, and we know you care. This gluten-free dough is up to the task! Slightly chewy and reminiscent of a deep-dish style crust, this base can handle any toppings you throw at it. On Voraciously, you’ll find some tips to handling and topping your pie.

[How to nail the ultimate homemade pizza, from crust to toppings]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Neapolitan-Style Pizza Dough. Aspire to pizza brilliance! Neapolitan pizzas are perhaps the ultimate goal, and you can give it a go with our help. Head to Voraciously and we’ll walk you through our home modifications for getting you as close as possible to a true Neapolitan pie.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky)

5. Tex-Mex Quinoa With . . . Just one pot and thirty minutes gives you this simple and delicious quinoa base for just about whatever you have left in the fridge. The Dinner in Minutes recipe is a kitchen-sink lunch or dinner for anyone and everyone; head to Voraciously for tips on how to accessorize this meal.

