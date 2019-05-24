

(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

We hear you! You want bright, fabulous flavors and plenty of variability! Readers this week went for bold ingredient combos and recipes with plenty of wiggle room to experiment.

1. Pad Thai With Shrimp. Before you pick up the phone and dial the number for the nearest Thai spot, maybe try making your own pad thai! This recipe simplifies a classic favorite, and includes shrimp because . . . yum. For the step-by-step guide, head to Voraciously.



(Photos by Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Overnight Oats. On mornings when you’re on the move, it’s such a relief to have a ready-made breakfast. Overnight oats are one of the best you can keep around: Infinitely variable with savory and sweet options and no finicky storage rules, they’re an awesome breakfast to grab and go. Head to Voraciously to get the basic recipe and ideas for variations.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

3. Oyster Mushroom Sandwiches With Red Pepper Mayo. Treat oyster mushrooms like chicken, and you’ll enhance their meaty quality in such a delicious way. Red pepper mayo adds a nice sweetness to this sandwich that’s great for any occasion. Get the how-to on Voraciously.



(Photos by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt. Putting an egg on something is a tried and true method of making a dish a meal. This one demands it. Ginger and lime play spicy and tangy, with grilled zucchini and cooling yogurt. It encompasses your full sense of taste, and you can eat it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or as a snack. On Voraciously, you’ll learn why this recipe works.



(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

5. The Marvelous Chicken Marbella Redo. Back for another round in the top spots is this remake of a forgotten trendsetter. Chicken Marbella used to grace the table of many a dinner soiree in the ’80s, but we thought it needed a makeover. For more on trendy foods we shouldn’t have left in the past, click over to Voraciously.

More from Food:

You don’t need a lot of time to make — and then eat — great pickles

Pile strawberries and snap peas atop grilled chicken for a fresh approach to a spring salad

We love a good burger, from classic to creative. These beefy recipes belong on your grill.