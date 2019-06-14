

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

We love cooking, but sometimes, we loathe washing up afterward. This week’s top hits — as chosen by you, intrepid readers — need minimal cleanup afterward while yielding fantastic results.

1. One-Bowl Blackberry Cobbler With Easy Cinnamon-Sugar Buttermilk Biscuits, above. No muss, no fuss! While this blackberry cobbler looks impressive, you won’t have to whip out hundreds of bowls to get this to come together. Head to Voraciously for more advice on how to fit your recipes into one bowl.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Sunflower Ranch Dressing. Have we overloaded on ranch lately? Perhaps. We know there are die-hard ranch fans who will say that’s impossible, but sometimes you’ve got to switch it up. This sunflower ranch dressing is a lighter vegan version with all the garlicky, herby punch of America’s favorite dressing. You’ll find out why this Weeknight Vegetarian recipe works on Voraciously.

[If Kraft dressing is ‘salad frosting,’ spaghetti is Twizzlers and parenting is a web of lies]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

3. One-Pot Cajun Chicken and Rice. You just need one vessel to make this creamy chicken and rice. Cajun spices get mellowed with a healthy splash of milk, which gives this combo a risotto-like texture. Click over to Voraciously for the step-by-step guide.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. One-Bowl Cheesy Muffins With prosciutto and Chives. Brunch anyone? Savory, salty with a mild onion-y pop from chives, these giant cheesy muffins are sure to be a morning hit. With minimal equipment, you can have these ready in a flash. On Voraciously, you’ll find more of these one-bowl wonders.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

5. Grilled Corn Four Ways. This is one of our most popular recipes OF ALL TIME — in part because it’s really four recipes in one, but also because all four recipes are surefire hits. Choose one, or all four, for your next cookout to give grilled corn a place of honor on the table. For the full corn dossier, head to Voraciously.

More from Voraciously:

These 6 standout Father’s Day recipes celebrate every type of dad

If Kraft dressing is ‘salad frosting,’ spaghetti is Twizzlers and parenting is a web of lies

How to make better, more flavorful burritos at home