

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Turns out readers were still feeling plenty of summer vibes this week. Our most popular recipes are the kind of fare to enjoy with seasonal ingredients and plenty of sunshine.

Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce, above. Swing by the farmers market to stock up for this beauty, which uses 1 1/2 pounds of tomatoes and a cup of basil. Read more about why Food editor Joe Yonan was such a fan over on Voraciously.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Grilled Scallops With Lemon-Herb Drizzle. Good seafood needs very little in the way of jazzing up. In this preparation, simply grilled scallops are topped with a four-ingredient herb sauce. Get five more recipes for easy grilled seafood here.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Tunisian Fricasses. Channel North Africa by way of Paris with these classy sandwiches, which are a delightful combination of salty, rich, spicy and fragrant. Hop over to Voraciously to read more about how this rendition came to be.



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Must-Go Spinach Spread. You only need a handful of ingredients to throw together this party-friendly dip, and one of them is budget-friendly frozen spinach. Round out a meal with seven other snacks-for-dinner you can find on Voraciously.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chicken Wings With Tomatoes (Mbawa Ya Tomati). Stock up on chicken wings when they’re on sale so you can throw together this pantry-friendly dish whenever the mood strikes. Read more about the islands in the Indian Ocean they come from on, yup, Voraciously.

More from Food:

When it comes to food allergies, how to help your kids snack smarter

With their powers combined, strawberries, pistachios and olive oil make for one splendid cake

How to upgrade your sandwich with clever twists on 5 classics