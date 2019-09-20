

We’re leaning into cozy foods with this week’s top recipes, which deliver plenty of warmth and fall flavors. Get ready to get autumnal!

1. Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Miso Butter, above. “I don’t need any help making a grilled cheese,” one might scoff. We’re not saying you do! However, the addition of just a couple of ingredients can give you a savory, mouthwatering umami blast that will take a classic grilled cheese and make it a superstar. Get the lowdown on what you need to pack an umami punch in this week’s Weeknight Vegetarian recipe on Voraciously.



2. Homemade Granola. Are you ready for sweet crunchy oats and all your favorite mix-ins? Use this homemade granola as the base for anything your heart desires. Choose seeds, nuts, even shreds of coconut to customize this recipe to suit your breakfast, hiking or snacking needs. For more granola inspiration, click over to Voraciously.



3. Sweet Potato, Corn and Jalapeño Bisque. As cold weather creeps in, we want to eat things a little more … orange. No, not just pumpkin! This creamy soup is the perfect transition soup from summer to fall, with summery corn and jalapeño heat alongside sweet potatoes. A hint of molasses adds a layer of complexity to this totally plant-based soup. Need more meat- and dairy-free soups in your life? Head to Voraciously.



4. Honey-Braised Chicken Thighs With Apple. Save some of the apples from that orchard visit to make this savory-sweet winner of a chicken dinner. Plus, you get to bust out the apple cider you’ve been waiting for to use as a braising liquid. Find more ways to take a humble chicken thigh to the next level for a weeknight meal on Voraciously.



5. Algerian-Style Meatballs With Chickpeas. To all the garlic lovers out there: we see you. That’s why we’ve whipped up these delicious, garlicky meatballs in a spiced tomato sauce with creamy chickpeas. This is sure to please the dinner table, and it’ll pack well for lunch the next day. Learn more about this Dinner in Minutes on Voraciously.

