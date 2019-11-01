This week, readers gravitated toward recipes with little tweaks on things we already know we love. That means new and fun ways of interpreting pumpkin dishes, creamy pastas with a fall twist, party food with an upgraded base and more.

1. Pumpkin Tortilla Soup, above. Pumpkin spice? How about pumpkin, spiced? With warm cumin and cayenne, slightly sweet and earthy pumpkin forgets it was ever a dessert and becomes a creamy soup that would be a great addition to your holiday table. Get this and more savory pumpkin recipes on Voraciously.

2. Pasta With Caramelized Pears and Gorgonzola. Fruit belongs in your dinner and this Weeknight Vegetarian dish proves it. Pears get even sweeter in this dish, playing beautifully against a creamy Gorgonzola sauce. Don’t worry if you don’t like blue cheese — goat cheese will work well, too. Get the walk through for this recipe on Voraciously.

3. Greek-ish Potato Nachos. Potatoes become the chip bed upon which feta, marinated peppers and fresh parsley rest. This will be a guaranteed hit at any game day watch party, or just a weeknight in. You’ll find the easy-to-follow steps for this one on Voraciously.

4. Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos. We pulled this simple taco recipe from our Plant Powered newsletter series, because it’s such a great way to make the most of pantry staples. It’s also been a reader favorite from the series. You can still sign up for Plant Powered, and you can also get this recipe a la carte on Voraciously.

5. Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread. Yeah, there are a lot of pumpkin spice recipes out there, but we will never say no to pumpkin bread. Especially one that’s jam-packed with chocolate. For the lowdown on this easy, sweet bread, head to Voraciously.

