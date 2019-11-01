2. Pasta With Caramelized Pears and Gorgonzola. Fruit belongs in your dinner and this Weeknight Vegetarian dish proves it. Pears get even sweeter in this dish, playing beautifully against a creamy Gorgonzola sauce. Don’t worry if you don’t like blue cheese — goat cheese will work well, too. Get the walk through for this recipe on Voraciously.

3. Greek-ish Potato Nachos. Potatoes become the chip bed upon which feta, marinated peppers and fresh parsley rest. This will be a guaranteed hit at any game day watch party, or just a weeknight in. You’ll find the easy-to-follow steps for this one on Voraciously.

4. Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos. We pulled this simple taco recipe from our Plant Powered newsletter series, because it’s such a great way to make the most of pantry staples. It’s also been a reader favorite from the series. You can still sign up for Plant Powered, and you can also get this recipe a la carte on Voraciously.

5. Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread. Yeah, there are a lot of pumpkin spice recipes out there, but we will never say no to pumpkin bread. Especially one that’s jam-packed with chocolate. For the lowdown on this easy, sweet bread, head to Voraciously.

