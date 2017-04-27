

The 2017 NFL Draft’s first round played out as favorably as it possibly could for the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. Teams made a run at quarterbacks and wide receivers, passing on some of the best defensive playmakers available.

Washington opted to invest in its defensive line by taking Alabama defensive tackle/end Jonathan Allen with the 17th pick.

The Redskins passed on a chance to spend a high pick on the defensive line position last year and instead took wide receiver Josh Doctson from TCU. They didn’t add a defensive lineman until the fourth round, when they selected Matt Iaonnidis, who barely played as a rookie.

But this year, after allowing Chris Baker to depart via free agency, and after cutting Ricky Jean Francois, Washington pulled the trigger on Allen.

Most analysts had Allen rated as the top defensive tackle in the draft. The Redskins agreed.

The 6-foot-3, 286-pound Leesburg native is considered one of the best pass-rushing linemen available. He finished his college career with 28-1/2 sacks, which ranks second in school history.

“There wasn’t anything not to like,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said. “We like his size, like his strength, like his ability to rush the passer, play the run. He’s a very versatile guy. He can play all over. Really, never in a million years did we think he’d be there at 17, but we’re happy as heck that he was.”

Allen is believed to have slid down the board partly because of some medical concerns about two arthritic shoulders, which doctors described as mild tendinitis. But after evaluating him extensively, the Redskins’ doctors had no concerns. Allen said that every team he met with leading up to the draft cleared him medically.

Gruden said the Redskins also talked to well-respected orthopedic surgeon James Andrews (also Alabama’s team doctor), and felt good about Allen’s long-term health. And so, when Washington went on the clock, Gruden said, “There wasn’t really a lot of debate.”

Picking Allen and passing on the top remaining running back, Dalvin Cook, or cornerback Adoree Jackson, whom coaches liked a lot, the Redskins demonstrated a commitment to finally upgrading their defensive front. Not since 2011 when they took Ryan Kerrigan 16th overall had Washington drafted a defensive lineman in the first round.

The Redskins switched Kerrigan to linebacker immediately, however, just as they did Brian Orakpo in 2009. The last full-time defensive end Washington drafted was Kenard Lang in 1997 with the 17th overall pick.

“This is something we needed to do,” Gruden said of selecting Allen. “You talk about upgrading your defense, well you have to pick a guy high and you have to pick the best at the position and he’s the best defensive lineman, we thought, in the draft.”

Gruden described Allen as “a big-bodied guy that can do a little bit of everything.”

Allen can move all along the line, but likely will play end in Washington’s three-man front. He could then kick inside in nickel packages.

The Redskins see Allen as a great all-around defender, both against the run and the pass.

Allen considered leaving Alabama after his junior season, but eventually opted to return for his senior year because he saw room for improvement in his game, particularly in defending the run.

The Redskins wound up drafting for talent and need as they selected Allen. After ranking among the worst in the league against the run, while also receiving little help from the line when it came to pass-rush, team officials hit the re-set button.

They signed seventh-year veteran Terrell McClain and fifth-year pro Stacy McGee in free agency. But neither player was a full-time starter until last season. And Washington needed young talent to develop for the long-term.

Allen now joins the mix and has a chance to earn a prominent role from Day One.

McClain is expected to start at left end, and McGee could line up either at nose tackle or end. Coaches had considered starting McGee at left end, although many league talent evaluators considered McGee a better nose tackle than end. If they put McGee at nose, Allen could wind up landing the starting spot at right end.

“He’s the 17th pick of the draft,” Gruden said when asked how quickly he expected Allen to contribute. “He will contribute tomorrow. Right now.”

How he fits: Allen is an explosive athlete and versatile defensive lineman. In Washington’s 3-4 system, he can shift between the five-technique defensive end in the base scheme and, on passing downs from a four-man line, either kick inside to the three-technique defensive tackle position, or still rush from the edge in nickel sub-packages. Technically, Allen is excellent, as is expected from an Alabama prospect coached by Nick Saban. He understands how to use his hands to keep himself clean and gain leverage. He can win with just his hands, but also has a solid burst, which often makes him too quick against interior offensive lineman.

He’s also stout against the run and offers scheme flexibility in that aspect of his game, too. At Alabama, defensive linemen have to switch between one-gap and two-gap schemes. Allen performed well doing both, but should be mostly used as a one-gap defender with Washington. The main concerns with Allen, and perhaps the main reason he has fallen to this pick is the concern about his shoulders. He suffered multiple shoulder injuries in college and there have been concerns with how long he’ll be able to play in the NFL. –Mark Bullock

Reaction: Several analysts expressed support for the Redskins’ selection of Allen, including former Washington General Manager Charley Casserly, who now works for NFL Network.

Biggest steal of #NFLDraft Jonathan Allen #Redskins Better coming out of college than Ndamukong Suh & I like him better than Solomon Thomas — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) April 28, 2017

Jonathan Allen told me his shoulders feel great. Haven't bothered him all offseason. @Redskins got the best player in this draft — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 28, 2017

Jonathan Allen can be a VERY disrupting force for the Redskins. pic.twitter.com/OwTfwdQkwk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 28, 2017

Best player on the board and a kid who grew up just a few miles from Redskins Park. Jonathan Allen is going home. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) April 28, 2017

