The Washington Redskins selected UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau with the 81st overall pick in the third round. Washington has spent its first three draft picks on defensive players, along with Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen and Alabama outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Listed at six feet and 206 pounds, Moreau was viewed as a possible first round pick until he tore his pectoral muscle during UCLA’s pro day. It’s unclear when Moreau will be fully healthy, but the Redskins could get great value with this pick.

He’s considered as a physical cornerback, and it gives Washington more depth at the position behind Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Redskins also have Quinton Dunbar, and they drafted Kendall Fuller last year.