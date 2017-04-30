

The Redskins’ top two draft picks and former Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson are introduced to fans and media at FedEx Field. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins in the last three days added 10 draft picks to the fold and over the next couple days will finalize their group of undrafted free agent signings and rookie minicamp tryout players.

On paper, the Redskins got better. As a whole, they got bigger, faster, stronger and more versatile. That was a common theme for Redskins officials in assessing this draft. And when talking about his new additions, Jay Gruden went out of his way to highlight the leadership skills that many of them had exhibited during their college careers.

The Redskins didn’t appear to make any reaches. And despite the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan in March, things ran smoothly both leading up to the draft and throughout the last three days, Gruden said. As a result, Washington drafted for talent, but also met multiple needs.

“It’s the way it worked out, really,” Gruden said. “We tried to follow our board. I think Scott Campbell and Bruce and the scouts really did a great job of getting the board set. The assistant coaches had a lot of say in it, did a very nice job. We feel like we did a good job.”

Gruden also broke down what he envisions for each pick.

First-round pick Jonathan Allen, defensive end, Alabama: “Versatility. You talk about our front, we have guys that can play the run pretty good, but this guy can do everything. He can line up at a three, he can line up at a five, he can line up at a nose if you want him to. He can stunt, he can play the run, but he can rush the passer. In the last two years, I think he has 22.5 sacks, 25 or 30 more hurries on the quarterback and that versatility is hard to find this day and age in defensive linemen, it really is. Big-bodied guys usually are just run stoppers, they’re not able to rush the passer as effectively as he is. And that’s a big need for us. … He’s the 17th pick of the draft. He’ll contribute tomorrow. Right now.”

Second-round pick Ryan Anderson, outside linebacker, Alabama: “He’s one of the guys that we really have targeted for some time. Actually, we had thoughts about him possibly in the first round, quite frankly, because we didn’t know all these players were going to fall to us in the first. He is a guy that we had targeted up there in the top two rounds. … If he’s playing outside, nobody runs outside. He’s great at setting that edge. He’s one of the best I’ve seen at setting the edge in the running game. He’s a very good pass rusher with his tenacity and he has made a lot of splash plays at Alabama. I think he had nine sacks this year, and a bunch of tackles for loss, a few forced fumbles. He’s just all over the place.”

More on Allen and Anderson: “You’d like a combination of all of them, but we definitely sided toward the attitude and the size. I think Jonathan and Anderson, we figured out those two guys were tough, physical football players and that’s very, very important.”

Third-round pick Fabian Moreau, cornerback, UCLA: “I think he has a skill set there that is undeniable. You know, I think the speed, the length of his of arms … I think he’s got a good smooth pedal. I think he can run obviously. He’s good at bump-and-run. I still think he’s growing. You know, he’s only been playing, like I said, for three years, very similar to what we’re going through with [Quinton] Dunbar right here. We got another guy that can really run on the outside, you know, to go with obviously [Josh] Norman and [Bashaud] Breeland and Kendall. You can never have too many guys that are physical and can run. We play obviously a very tough division with Dez Bryant, now we have Alshon Jeffrey and obviously Brandon Marshall and Beckham, so the more guys that can run, cover and hit, the better.”

Fourth-round pick Samaje Perine, running back, Oklahoma: “The running back situation, we weren’t really necessarily looking for a new addition, but we couldn’t pass up on Samaje. We were happy to get him, man. We really enjoyed his interview, his toughness watching him on tape. You feel his presence when he runs the football. He’s a hard guy to get down, and if you do get him down, you’re going to get up holding your shoulder or something because he’s going to hit you.”

Fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson, safety, Michigan State: “Montae was sitting there and it was kind of a position of need, but also he was one of our top-rated safeties and we decided to take him. He’s got a injury, but we feel like he’ll be ready for camp. He’s a big kid that can really run. I think he ran a 4.4 at the Combine, and worst case he’s going to help out our special teams and that’s important. That’s one of the big three phases so that’s a good add for us.”

Fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle, tight end, Arkansas: The Redskins had wanted to find a young tight end that is a well-rounded rather than taking a tight end not used to blocking and having to teach him how to do that. Asked if they believe Sprinkle is that guy, Gruden said, “Yes, we do. He’s a big guy that can do both. That’s very exciting. That’s very rare nowadays in college football. A lot of tight ends are athletic, can run, but when you ask them to put their hand on the ground and block that six-technique [edge rusher], it’s a whole different ballgame. We feel like Jeremy can do a little bit of both. And he’s still got to develop his upper body, but I think we get him in our building, get him in the weight room. He’s got the length, he’s got the size, he’s got the toughness. I think he’s a good pick.”

Sixth-round pick Chase Roullier, center, Wyoming: “He’s a tough guy, man. You know, he’s played center, he’s played guard. And when you’re looking to draft a guy in the later rounds, the sixth round when we got him, he was a target for us because of his ability to play guard and center. You like to have a guy come in here and compete for the backup job behind Spencer [Long], but also if somebody gets injured in front of you, you’ve got to be able to play left guard and right guard. We feel like he can do that.”

Sixth-round pick Robert Davis, wide receiver, Georgia State: “Well, I think when you’re looking for outside receivers, you’re looking for a guy that can be a little bit bigger. We feel like we have the best inside receiver — one of the best ones in the game — in Jamison so we weren’t really looking to add another one there. But we have some guys that can play a little bit of everywhere. You’d like to have size, but we just felt like at the time Robert was the best player available at receiver. He just so happened to be 6-2 and runs a 4.4. Good for us. Really, size, we weren’t looking for a specific position there. We were looking for a guy that could run and maybe help out on special teams in his first year and continue to develop and break in the lineup that way first.”

Seventh-round pick Josh Harvey-Clemons, safety, Louisville: “Josh is an interesting guy. He’s played some safety, but he’s 6-foot-4 and can run. He’s a tough guy, he’s played in the box a little bit. We’re going to try him at dime linebacker, and see and go from there. But, you know, you look around the league and you look at some of these running backs that are getting drafted, you know Kamara and some of these smaller scatbacks that are really good receivers, you better have somebody that can run and cover them and also be able to tackle if they run inside zone or something like that. We feel like he can do that. be a good project, and height/weight/speed, he fits all the measurables, we’ve just got to find a spot for him.”

Seventh-round pick, Josh Holsey, defensive back, Auburn: “We see him competing at nickel and a little bit at corner. He played very well. He competed against Mike Williams and did a great job. I love his competitiveness. You look as his measurables and he’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he competes as good as any corner we’ve seen out there. We’re excited to throw him in the mix and let him compete at nickel/corner and special teams obviously.”