In the fifth round of the NFL draft, the Washington Redskins selected tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. The 6-foot-5, 252 pound Arkansas prospect is known mostly as a blocking tight end, which is a somewhat of overlooked aspect of the modern NFL tight end. Here’s a closer look at the skill set that Sprinkle brings to Washington.

On this play, Sprinkle aligns as a traditional in-line tight end on the right side of the offensive line. The ball is being run inside and away from Sprinkle, so his job is to simply kick out the defender on the edge in case the running back needs to cut his run to the back side. Sprinkle does this successfully initially, using the defender’s momentum against him to run him away from the play and cut him off from the back side.

But then the defender attempts to recover and work back inside. Sprinkle does a good job keeping his feet moving to mirror the defender while using his length to keep his hands on the defender. Sprinkle then shows some classic offensive lineman mentality, playing through the whistle and finishing the block. The defender gives up on the play when the back gets tackled inside, but Sprinkle plays through the whistle and blocks the defender to the ground as a statement.

[Redskins’ new defensive coordinator: ‘We’ll sure beat the crap out of a lot of people’]

This is a mentality that will make him a coaches favorite very quickly if he can show it on a consistent basis. It’s not necessarily something I saw on every play, but it did show up often enough to demonstrate a desire to be a good blocker, which is often a big part of the battle for modern tight ends.

Here against TCU, Arkansas calls an outside run to the right. Sprinkle is assigned with down-blocking the defensive end, enabling the right tackle to pull to the edge and lead the way for the running back. Off the snap, the defensive end spots Sprinkle coming and attempts to work outside to try and set the edge. But Sprinkle does a good job adjusting, keeping his feet moving and getting his hands on the chest of the defender. Like before, Sprinkle displays a great mentality. He drives the defensive end back before running him over and taking him to the ground.

[MAILBAG | Is the Redskins media obsessed over getting Kirk Cousins $25 million a year?]

Sprinkle is a solid run blocker with a big frame and good mentality that should allow him to become a very good blocker with some coaching and development. A consistent run-blocking tight end is something the Redskins’ offense lacks. Vernon Davis has done well in that aspect since signing with Washington last year, but he’s 33 and has always been a better receiver than blocker. Sprinkle also offers potential as a pass protection, which would add a dimension to protection schemes.

Sprinkle again aligns to the right of the offensive line on this play against Texas A&M. He’s tasked with blocking the defensive end as the rest of the offensive line slides to the left to pick up a blitz. He picks up the defensive end willingly, when many other tight ends would give up and get beaten instantly. Sprinkle makes the most of his long arms to keep the defender off of him while moving his feet to cut off his outside rush. He ends up running the defender past the quarterback, giving him a clean area to step into and make his throw.

Staying in to pass protect isn’t something many tight ends do in the modern NFL, especially with more and more athletic tight ends being used as mismatches in the passing game. But being able to give the quarterback the option to audible at the line of scrimmage and add a blocker to help with a blitz is a valuable asset to have. I don’t expect Sprinkle to be ready to help in this way regularly in his first year, but it’s certainly something he can develop over the course of his rookie contract.

The way the Redskins are more likely to use Sprinkle to help in pass protection is to have him chip edge rushers before releasing out into routes. This is an area of his game he excelled at in college.

This time, Sprinkle lines up on the left of the offensive line. The three wide receivers align to the right, leaving Sprinkle isolated to the left. He’s asked to run up the seam, but his first job is to chip the edge rusher to help the left tackle. Sprinkle allows the edge defender to take his first two steps up the field before exploding up into him, landing a strong chip that not only slows the rusher down, it knocks him off his feet and to the ground.

Having taken away the threat of the edge rusher, Sprinkle frees up the left tackle to help pick up other blocks inside. Sprinkle then releases into his route up the seam, where he runs at the outside corner to give himself room inside. He sells a head fake and then cuts inside, where he makes the catch up the seam for a first down and more.

The chip was impressive and something he does well on a regular basis, but the play also shows some awareness of route running. He understood how to create space inside for himself by attacking the outside corner and pushing him outside before cutting back inside. However, Sprinkle’s route running is something that will need work in order to be a threat as a receiver at the NFL level.

Like before, Sprinkle is isolated to the left of the offensive line. On third-and-4, he runs an out route just past the chains to try and pick up the first down. While his big and long frame is appealing in certain aspects, it causes him problems as a route runner. He’s a long-strider, meaning it takes him a few steps to build up speed. It also means he’s not great at making quick cuts in and out of breaks, allowing defenders a chance to recover and break on the route.

The defender here never looks overly concerned with Sprinkle’s route. He reads it easily and quickly gets his eyes on the quarterback to locate the ball. He sees the throw the whole way and nearly manages to undercut and intercept it.

With his route running needing work, he’s unlikely to see much playing time as a receiving tight end early in his career barring injury to Jordan Reed or Vernon Davis. I suspect that early on in his career, his catches will be limited to two scenario’s. The first is play action.

This is a type of play that is a staple in the Redskins playbook. Arkansas runs a play-action fake to their left, with Sprinkle faking a block on the right before leaking out to the flat. Sprinkle sells the block well, engaging quickly with his defender and maintaining the block at the line of scrimmage as the play action fake is executed. He then disengages and peels off to the flat, where he takes the dump off pass from the quarterback on the bootleg. Sprinkle secures the catch behind the line of scrimmage and works through a poor tackle attempt to pick up the first down and nearly a touchdown.

The Redskins run these types of play-action bootlegs regularly and Vernon Davis in particular was able to pick up plenty of easy yards after the catch because of them. The better the tight end is at blocking, the more believable the play action fake is, which is why Davis was used more regularly than Reed on these types of plays. If Sprinkle can develop into a good run blocker early in his career, then he could become a threat on these types of play-action passes.

Sprinkle could also become a useful weapon in the red zone. Washington struggled mightily in the red zone last year and had a clear intent on adding size at both wide receiver and tight end to help improve in that aspect. Sprinkle’s frame gives the Redskins another big body that can go up and get the ball over defenders in what can be a very compact area of the field.

Here, Sprinkle runs a corner route in the red zone. His route isn’t particularly great, with his build up speed and long strides apparent. He does manage to sell a head fake before his cut to delay his defender a fraction of a second on a break outside, but the defender manages to recover and undercut the route as the ball arrives. The pass, however, is thrown high and outside, allowing Sprinkle to show off his ability to go up and get it over the defender. Sprinkle makes a good catch and then walks in for the touchdown.

With Terrelle Pryor, Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis, Washington has plenty of big targets for quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw to down in the red zone, but having another option in Sprinkle certainly doesn’t hurt his chances of seeing playing time on the field. Add in the run-blocking factor, and Sprinkle could be a valuable addition to the red-zone offense going forward.

I wouldn’t necessarily expect Sprinkle to be a huge contributor in his first season in the NFL. His route running needs significant work before the coaches would even consider taking away snaps from Reed and Davis. While his blocking shows plenty of potential, he does need to work on his technique in that regard too. His hand placement can be inconsistent and needs to improve, but if he can display that offensive lineman mentality he flashed in college, then there’s no reason to believe he wont be able to develop. Ultimately, I think he’s a good developmental project that should become a reliable blocker and red-zone threat in the future.