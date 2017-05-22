

Redskins president Bruce Allen said Monday that he had met with more than a dozen candidates, as well as “everybody on the inside,” regarding the team’s top personnel job and was close to a decision. But Allen sidestepped direct questions about whether the person in that job would have the title of general manager and carry final responsibility for the team’s roster.

“We’re getting close to having a final plan,” Allen said before the rain-delayed start of the Redskins’ charity golf tournament at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington. “It has been a good period. We’ve learned a lot about other strategies and structures around the league.”

The Redskins have been without a general manager since firing Scot McCloughan on March 9, barely two years into his four-year contract.

When hired, McCloughan had been handed what was characterized as total control over the Redskins’ roster. It wasn’t long before internal disagreements and jealousies eroded the working relationship, leading in part to McCloughan’s ouster.

In a wide-ranging interview, Allen said that talks with quarterback Kirk Cousins’s agent were ongoing, but noted that the NFL’s July 15 deadline for completing a deal would be the driving factor. He went on to explain why he felt a long-term contract would be in the Redskins’ interests, adding that he felt it’s something Cousins should want as well.

“Kirk has played well on a one-year contract the last few seasons,” Allen said. “The reason we want to sign him to a long-term deal, he has gotten better and better each year. I think he has a lot of good football in front of him. The coaches feel as you give him more and more each year, the team has responded.

“ … We’d like to get a long-term deal, and I think he should want to get a long-term deal.”

Asked if he felt it would be a risk to enter the 2018 season without such a deal, Allen noted that many NFL players operated on one-year contracts. “It’s the nature of it,” he said. He also acknowledged that, under NFL rules, the Redskins technically could use a third franchise tag to keep him in 2018. But Allen didn’t present that as a fallback plan currently under consideration.

Finally, regarding negotiations for a new Redskins stadium, Allen said that all three jurisdictions — the District, northern Virginia and Maryland — remain in play and characterized the team’s relationship with leaders in each region as “tremendous.”

“This process is going to start sooner than anyone believes,” Allen said. “These new monuments take a lot of time.”

The Redskins lease for FedEx Field expires in 2027, but NFL teams planning to build new venues typically choose their site a decade in advance. Pressed for details on the design, he said, “I don’t think this is the right time to discuss all the plans.”