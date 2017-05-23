

Redskins running back Chris Thompson beats a diving Brandon Graham to score the winning touchdown against the Eagles in Week 14. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Running back Chris Thompson is coming off his first 16-game season as a Washington Redskin — one in which he set career marks for rushing attempts (68), rushing yards (356), pass receptions (49) and touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving).

But Thompson hasn’t forgotten that the Redskins easily could have cut him after injuries limited him to just six games his first two NFL seasons. And in August, when the Redskins make their final cuts to pare the roster to 53, Thompson won’t rest easily until he’s sure he has earned his spot once again.

“I’m gonna still be nervous when that time comes around,” Thompson told reporters this week before teeing off at the team’s charity golf tournament at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington. “I’ll never forget that feeling. For me, I’ve just got to come out here and work every day to try to secure my job.”

Just 5-8 and 194 pounds, Thompson is hardly the prototypical NFL running back. He was projected as a late-round pick in the 2013 draft, at best, because of his size and injury woes at Florida State.

But former Redskins coach Mike Shanahan saw enough potential to draft him in the fifth round. And under Coach Jay Gruden, Thompson has carved out a significant role as the squad’s third-down back, reasonably sure-handed, elusive and, in practice, an unfailing worker.

Heading into his fifth NFL season, having signed a one-year contract in April, Thompson says he has worked hard to improve this offseason, working on his quickness and route-running. He’s hopeful Gruden will expand his role.

Speaking to reporters this week, Gruden stopped short of promising as much.

“When you’re talking about third downs, it’s the most important down in football,” Gruden said. “Third down, red zone — talk about our situational football, and there’s nobody better as a third-down back, in my opinion, than Chris, so he has got a huge role on this football team. Whether he does some more stuff on first and second down will be determined; I’m sure he will. But he is so valuable on third down, that I’ve got to keep him in that role for now.”

Thompson’s quest to hold onto his job and expand his role is just one story line in what’s expected to be a fiercely competitive position battle at running back.

Tulane’s undrafted Rob Kelley takes the field for offseason workouts this week as the incumbent starter, having supplanted fumble-prone Matt Jones midway through last season. Jones, of course, will try to reclaim his starting job, while the returning Mack Brown is eager to establish himself.

Add to that rookie Samaje Perine, the wide-bodied, powerful and highly productive Oklahoma back the Redskins added with a high fourth-round pick in the recent NFL draft, as well a seventh-round pickup Keith Marshall, and the competition should be wildly entertaining through training camp.

“It’s gonna be fun,” said Thompson, among the more selfless teammates in the Redskins locker room. “It’s the NFL, so it’s competition every single year. Nothing is ever set in stone — unless you’re A.P. (Adrian Peterson), or somebody like that.”

Despite playing alongside leading back Joe Mixon, the 5-11, 233-pound Perine posted impressive stats at Oklahoma, rushing for at least 1,000 yards and 10 or more touchdowns each of his three seasons. Along the way, he averaged 6.0 yards per carry and tallied 49 touchdowns.

“He looks good. Big boy!” Thompson said, asked his impressions of Perine. “I heard he was a really big guy, but he is huge. I think it’s gonna be a big complement to our run game to help us out a lot.”

Ideally, Perine’s power and size (nearly 40 pounds heavier than Thompson) will punch up the Redskins’ anemic red-zone offense. The Redskins ranked 30th in touchdown efficiency inside the 20-yard line last season, scoring touchdowns just 45.9 percent of the time. Only Houston (44 percent) and the New York Jets (33.2 percent) were worse.