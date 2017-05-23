

Preston Smith (left) may need to impress Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden if he wants to hold onto his starting linebacker job. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Redskins kick off voluntary offseason practices today, and they’ll hold additional sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and continue to work on this schedule the next two weeks.

Then, they’ll hold their mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June and break for the summer before returning to action for Training Camp July 27.

Things will start falling into place during these spring practices. We’ll get acclimated to new faces and roles, both on the roster and in the coaching ranks.

[Joshua Holsey gave football one last shot after two ACL tears. Now he’s in the NFL.]

In today’s mailbag, we discuss some of the potential position battles to come, and a few other topics in between.

Thanks, as always, for taking part. Keep those questions coming. E-mail me at mike.jones@washpost.com with the subject line “Mailbag question,” and we’ll do it all over again next Tuesday.

What veteran players should most be worried about their jobs because of draft picks or other young players on the depth chart as these OTAs get going this week?

– Adam Miller

That’s a good question, because there are draft picks or second- or third-year players champing at the bit for opportunities at a lot of positions.

The first few positions that come to mind are outside linebacker, running back and left guard.

Preston Smith is only entering his third year, but he’s coming off of an inconsistent 2016 campaign, and that’s part of the reason why the Redskins drafted Ryan Anderson in the second round. He’ll push Smith for playing time, and his addition also could make things harder for Junior Galette to work his way back into the mix after back-to-back seasons lost to torn Achilles’ tendons.

Rob Kelley is only entering his second season and is the starting running back for now, but look for fourth-round pick Samaje Perine to push him for that job. Perine’s presence also means that Matt Jones should be looking over his shoulder as well. Without a strong offseason and training camp, Jones could find himself looking for another team.

[Fore!: Redskins players share their golf tales ahead of charity tournament]

Shawn Lauvao enters offseason practices as the starting left guard, but third-year pro Arie Kouandjio and teammate Isaiah Williams, who spent last year on the practice squad, could push Lauvao, who struggled with consistency last year. We’ll see if Lauvao’s experience is enough to give him an edge, or if Kouandjio or Williams is ready to take over that starting spot after working behind the veteran.

D.J. Swearinger isn’t a draft pick, but his addition at free safety likely puts more pressure on DeAngelo Hall and Will Blackmon, who both are getting up there in age. Su’a Cravens will try to earn the starting job at the other safety spot, but he could go through some growing pains. He played linebacker last season but was a strong safety in college, and is probably better suited for that position than Hall or Blackmon at this point. It’ll be interesting to see where Deshazor Everett fits into the mix. He hasn’t seen a lot of playing time during the regular season because of veterans ahead of him. But he makes plays during whatever action he does receive at free safety in the preseason and regular season.

So, those are a few of the key position/depth chart battles you can expect.

One more is inside linebacker. Will Compton is the team’s best signal caller, but Mason Foster and Martrell Spaight can play that spot as well. Spaight backed up Compton last year and would love to challenge for this job. Meanwhile, Zach Brown and Foster both will likely compete for the second inside linebacker spot, but it would seem that Brown, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with Washington this offseason might have a bit of an edge. Foster has, however, been productive, particularly against the run. So, you can’t count him out.

Who do you think is favorite right now for slot corner job? The Redskins struggled there last year. Is [Kendall] Fuller better off outside? Is [Quinton] Dunbar an option? Or does Josh Holsey have a real chance to become the slot cornerback?

– Ajay Mathur, Monroe, N.J.

I’d say Kendall Fuller right now, but we’ll see how this unfolds. Tomorrow is the first day we’re able to watch offseason practices, so I’ll have a better idea then. The second-year pro will have his share of challengers, including Dashaun Phillips and Joshua Holsey. Dunbar has been more of an outside guy. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. Fuller looked more natural on the outside last year, and he definitely took his lumps last year, but that’s not an easy position there at nickelback. He showed some promise, and his experience should help this year. The Redskins hired Fuller’s former college position coach, Torrian Gray, so we’ll see if he can help steer the former Virginia Tech standout to greater consistency.

The late, great James Brown’s “Talking Loud and Saying Nothing / You’re like a dull knife Jack, you just aren’t cutting / You’re just talking loud and saying nothing,” describes what we have in Bruce Allen. An example is his comments yesterday. We are close to filling top personnel post, but he won’t say GM; we want Kirk and he should want us, but July 15 is the driving factor; we want Kirk, but many players operate on one-year contracts. Why does the media continue to let him talk loud and say nothing?

– Larry Grant, Woodbridge, Va.

With Bruce Allen, there’s only so much you can do. You can ask him a question, and he’s only going to say what he wants to say. You can re-direct – wording the same question in a different way in hopes of finally getting some insight – but really, he’s not going to tip his hand. He’s the master of saying a lot and not saying anything at all. He’s a politician, and you know that you can’t really count on them to shoot you straight. In most cases, Allen feels like it benefits him and the franchise to speak in vague and hopeful terms rather than clear insight. So, as a reporter, you try and you try, but you know that you’re not really going to get the answer you’re looking for, and so you go elsewhere to try to gain better insight.

[Bruce Allen says team will address GM vacancy soon]

If I had to guess, the Redskins will wind up not making an additional general manager hire. Many people around the league just expect a reshuffling of roles with Scott Campbell, Doug Williams and Alex Santos maybe taking on a little more responsibility, and Jay Gruden possibly being a little more involved in talent evaluation (he already is involved), with all of those reporting to Allen. Allen said yesterday that he was happy with the work of his staff during the draft and free agency. So, I’d expect nothing to drastically change. And on the Cousins front, which we discuss weekly, nothing really will change here, I don’t think. Allen has been saying the same thing: that he’s optimistic, and that they want Cousins. But the Redskins haven’t made more earnest offers yet, and so don’t hold your breath on this one. But of course, it’s better to at least give the appearance of increased effort and optimism. So, that’s why you continue to hear these kinds of lines from Allen.

[Jay Gruden on revamped defense: ‘I think we have to be good now’]

This time of year we see some players decide to retire and announce it with the team that drafted them. What, per the bargaining agreement, are they entitled as to retirement pay and benefits? Is it a sliding scale based on the years of playing or is it based on what they earned while playing? Do many who retire do it quietly without making an announcement that is in the sports news?

– Rick Gay, South Carolina

When an NFL player retires, he forfeits the remaining money left on his deal, and in many cases, a team will recoup any prorated portion of his signing bonus. For example, if a player signed a $10 million signing bonus and retired with one year left, the player would likely have to pay that $2.5 million back for the unfulfilled year. The CBA does include a pension plan. Players become eligible for that at the age of 55. The plan calls for them to earn $470 a month for each accrued season. So, a player that plays five years would begin getting $2,350 a month once he turned 55.

Are NFL contracts guaranteed for football-related injury? If a player has a season ending injury in camp, is he paid the full value of his contract (i.e. Junior Galette the past two years)? What about incentives that could not be attained as a result? Is the injured player paid those incentives, or a portion of them?

– Bob Swanson, Sunset Beach, N.C.

It all depends on how the contracts are worded. Galette wound up only taking home $413,000 in 2015 instead of the original $775,000 because he had what is known as a split salary. Last year, he signed a one-year deal worth $1.6 million, and because he was hurt, he earned just $500,000. But there are other players that have contracts that are guaranteed regardless of injury, and they don’t wind up losing money even if they do miss the whole year.