

Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, left, works with first round draft choice Jonathan Allen during the Redskins minicamp in Ashburn. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins ramped things up a bit Tuesday as they held the first of three voluntary practice sessions slated for this week. Wednesday represents the second day of work, and things will rap up for this week on Thursday.

The Redskins will practice in this fashion for each of the next three weeks, and then June 13-15 is blocked out for the mandatory three-day minicamp.

But first, here are five areas we’ll be monitoring Wednesday – the first practice that’s open to reporters:

1. The draft picks – Top rookie Jonathan Allen and his fellow draft picks received their introduction to life as a Redskin during the rookie minicamp two weeks ago, and this week they take the field along with the veterans for the first time. Allen is expected to start at defensive end. Meanwhile, second-round pick Ryan Anderson will eventually compete with veteran Preston Smith, among others, for the starting left outside linebacker position, and fourth-rounder Samaje Perine will challenge Rob Kelley for time at running back. These position battles won’t start right away, however. First, the rookies have much to learn. This week will help indicate just how much.

2. Free agent additions – Team officials worked to upgrade their defense this offseason, adding two new starters in linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, another potential starter in inside linebacker Zach Brown, and another in safety D.J. Swearinger. Meanwhile, the offense also features a key free agent addition in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. Wednesday represents our first glimpses at the new pieces as they begin acclimating themselves to their roles.

3. Healthy returns – The Redskins have a number of veterans coming back from season-ending injuries, and none comes with more intrigue than wide receiver Josh Doctson. The 2016 first-round pick missed all but two games last season because of mysterious Achilles’ tendon injuries that doctors never found a cause for. But now, he’s full go, according to Coach Jay Gruden, and he’ll fight for a key role alongside Pryor and Jamison Crowder. Meanwhile, 2016 second-round pick Su’a Cravens is healthy after missing the final three games with an elbow strain, and he returns in a new role: strong safety. Additionally, outside linebacker Junior Galette attempts a second comeback from a torn Achilles’ tendon, and safety DeAngelo Hall returns from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It’s not clear where exactly Galette, Hall and some of their other teammates stand in their recoveries.

4. Kirk Cousins – Despite the lack of a long-term deal, Kirk Cousins remains committed to leading this team. He has held workouts with his receivers away from Redskins Park, and now that offseason practices have begun, he goal is to position himself to have another career year. There will be challenges. The entire offensive line returns, but gone are top receiving threats Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. We’ll see how Cousins and his revamped supporting cast look, and how much work they have ahead of them.

5. Revamped coaching staff – Gone is Sean McVay, who directed productive offensive attacks the last two years, and Joe Barry, whose defense struggled mightily the last two campaigns. (McVay is now head coach of the L.A. Rams, and he took Barry with him to coach the linebackers and serve as assistant head coach). Gruden promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator. Despite new pieces on offense, schemes aren’t expected to change drastically, and Gruden will handle play-calling duties. However, Manusky will change the approach of the defense and make it tougher. Along with the coordinators, the Redskins also have some other new assistants including defensive line coach, quarterbacks coach, defensive backs coach, assistant offensive line coach, outside linebackers coach and quality control assistants. It’ll be an adjustment period for everyone, but Gruden has confidence that the changes will spark improvement.