

Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, left, works with first round draft choice Jonathan Allen during the Redskins minicamp in Ashburn. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins ramped things up a bit Tuesday as they held the first of three voluntary practice sessions slated for this week. Wednesday represents the second day of work, and things will wrap up for this week on Thursday.

Below are live updates from The Post’s reporters watching the practice at Redskins Park, as well as Mike Jones’s five key areas to watch while the media gets its first chance to put eyes on the team. Refresh regularly for updates.

Live Updates

Practice is underway, and Kirk Cousins is already getting acclimated with his new receivers, Josh Doctson (who missed almost all of last season with Achilles injuries) and free agent signee Terrelle Pryor, who took over No. 11 from the departed DeSean Jackson.

In a crowd of 11 wide receivers, 6-4 Terrell Pryor stands out as a big, appealing target for #Skins QB Cousins pic.twitter.com/CRQH6TVrBl — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) May 24, 2017

No. 11 is way bigger this year than he was last year. (Pryor 6-4, Djax 5-9 maybe). — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

Crowder looked like his usual sharp self. He lined up on the outside and then shifted inside back to the slot on three-receiver formations. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

WR Maurice Harris showing sure hands & lot of sass at #Skins OTA , with 50 yd catch from Cousins v CB Josh Norman — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) May 24, 2017

And there were some reminders about the difference in QB caliber that separates Cousins from others.

Noticeable difference between the quick release of Cousins and the delayed work through progressions and then release of Sudfeld. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

Some players, including several recovering from injury, are working in a group away from the field.

Working on side: Hall (knee), Spaight (unclear), and rookies Montae Nicholson (shoulder), Fabian Moreau (pec). — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

No target date yet for DHall (ACL) But he's moving well, dropping into coverage and running, catching balls from trainer. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

The running backs are one of the main groups facing offseason intrigue, which added another element with the absence of Matt Jones, who began the 2016 as the Redskins’ starter only to be displaced by Rob Kelley. The team added Samaje Perine in the NFL draft.

Your #Skins RB corps, absent 3d yr player Matt Jones, a no-show @ OTAs today pic.twitter.com/wbuvaWjwzf — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) May 24, 2017

Keith Marshall back on field for first time since last preseason. Would like to see him and Pryor race. Word is they're two fastest on team. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

Liked a little stutter step just now from Perine as he got to the next level, created hesitation in defender and picked up more yards. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

Another big question for the offseason: How will the defense come together under Greg Manusky and where will the team introduce its rookies, including early draft picks Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson? An early look Wednesday had Allen working on the third defensive line unit during 11-on-11 drills. That is not expected to last long, however.

#Redskins defense has Compton/Foster as nickel LBs during team. Swearinger/Cravens at safety. Hood, Lanier, Mbu on DL. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 24, 2017

Coaches have rook Allen working w third defense. Kid has to work his way up. Anderson was second behind Kerrigan. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

Second first-team defensive series sees Ioanndis and Allen in at DE and Frances at NT. Brown at ILB w Foster. Foster calling plays. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

They're shuffling bodies at DL, OLB & ILB with 1st team secondary (Norman, Breeland, Fuller, Swearinger, Cravens) during team #Redskins — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 24, 2017

Fuller working mostly at nickel but also has taken some FS reps. Just now covered Pryor in slot and broke up a 50-yard pass at goal line. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

Galette doing team drills backing up Smith. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

The new coaches are getting acclimated with their players as well, including defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

#TomsulaCam

(You can see a lot more from #Redskins OTAs on my Instagram Story: master_tesfatsion) pic.twitter.com/GKcgF7fQS4 — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 24, 2017

Lot of teaching going on here as Tomsula works w Allen and teammates on the side. pic.twitter.com/7k5UNYRQ9R — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 24, 2017

And of course OTAs are a time to experiment with some new ideas … not all of them good.

Hope Jay Gruden the playcaller got this out of his system 2day: the gadget throw from Jamison Crowder to Chris Thompson that had no prayer. — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) May 24, 2017

Five Areas to Watch

With the Redskins practicing in this fashion for each of the next three weeks, and then June 13-15 is blocked out for the mandatory three-day minicamp, here are five areas we’ll be monitoring Wednesday and beyond.

1. The draft picks — Top rookie Jonathan Allen and his fellow draft picks received their introduction to life as a Redskin during the rookie minicamp two weeks ago, and this week they take the field along with the veterans for the first time. Allen is expected to start at defensive end. Meanwhile, second-round pick Ryan Anderson will eventually compete with veteran Preston Smith, among others, for the starting left outside linebacker position, and fourth-rounder Samaje Perine will challenge Rob Kelley for time at running back. These position battles won’t start right away, however. First, the rookies have much to learn. This week will help indicate just how much.

[With careers shorter, NFL teams ask: What can rookies do for me now?]

2. Free agent additions — Team officials worked to upgrade their defense this offseason, adding two new starters in linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, another potential starter in inside linebacker Zach Brown, and another in safety D.J. Swearinger. Meanwhile, the offense also features a key free agent addition in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. Wednesday represents our first glimpses at the new pieces as they begin acclimating themselves to their roles.

3. Healthy returns — The Redskins have a number of veterans coming back from season-ending injuries, and none comes with more intrigue than wide receiver Josh Doctson. The 2016 first-round pick missed all but two games last season because of mysterious Achilles’ tendon injuries that doctors never found a cause for. But now, he’s full go, according to Coach Jay Gruden, and he’ll fight for a key role alongside Pryor and Jamison Crowder. Meanwhile, 2016 second-round pick Su’a Cravens is healthy after missing the final three games with an elbow strain, and he returns in a new role: strong safety. Additionally, outside linebacker Junior Galette attempts a second comeback from a torn Achilles’ tendon, and safety DeAngelo Hall returns from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It’s not clear where exactly Galette, Hall and some of their other teammates stand in their recoveries.

[Jordan Reed, Trent Williams absent from Redskins’ first voluntary workouts]

4. Kirk Cousins — Despite the lack of a long-term deal, Kirk Cousins remains committed to leading this team. He has held workouts with his receivers away from Redskins Park, and now that offseason practices have begun, the goal is to position himself to have another career year. There will be challenges. The entire offensive line returns, but gone are top receiving threats Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. We’ll see how Cousins and his revamped supporting cast look, and how much work they have ahead of them.

5. Revamped coaching staff — Gone is Sean McVay, who directed productive offensive attacks the last two years, and Joe Barry, whose defense struggled mightily the last two campaigns. (McVay is now head coach of the L.A. Rams, and he took Barry with him to coach the linebackers and serve as assistant head coach). Gruden promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator. Despite new pieces on offense, schemes aren’t expected to change drastically, and Gruden will handle play-calling duties. However, Manusky will change the approach of the defense and make it tougher. Along with the coordinators, the Redskins also have some other new assistants including defensive line coach, quarterbacks coach, defensive backs coach, assistant offensive line coach, outside linebackers coach and quality control assistants. It’ll be an adjustment period for everyone, but Gruden has confidence that the changes will spark improvement.