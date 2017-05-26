Washington safety Josh Norman, left, converses with defensive backs coach Terrain Gray during an OTA at Redskins Park in Ashburn VA, May 24, 2017. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

Newly acquired Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger broke off on a route during Wednesday’s offseason practice that amused cornerback Josh Norman.

“Bro, what was that?” Norman asked Swearinger. Norman said Swearinger replied, “Man, I’m just out here balling.”

That’s what Norman remembers most about Swearinger the last time they wore the same uniform as high school teammates — he’s a baller. The two helped Greenwood (S.C.) High win its 13th state title in 2006. Now, Norman and Swearinger will look to rediscover that winning chemistry in Washington.

“Playing with somebody from where you’re from, you pretty much know what’s going on without even saying much,” Norman said Wednesday. “The nonverbal is more keen than the verbal. I know where he’s going to be. He knows where I’m going to be, so we can pretty much play in a way where we’re pretty much balling. Dogs and ballers, that’s it. I think — I don’t think, I know — he has it in him just playing with him.”

It’s a town of more than 23,000, yet it boasts two prominent players in Washington’s secondary. Swearinger, 25, and Norman both discussed the possibility of teaming up during the offseason as Swearinger weighed his options. It quickly became a reality during the opening hours of free agency after Swearinger, an unrestricted free agent, signed a three-year deal worth up to $13.5 million.

“I’ve seen it on the big board that I was one of the guys [targeted], I texted him and was like, ‘I could be linking up again. It could be trouble,'” Swearinger said. “Eventually like a week or two later, I ended up getting a call and it was good.

“A lot of guys from where we from, they don’t usually make it this big. For us to be on the same team and play on the same high school, that’s a blessing from where we’re from.”

Swearinger filled a position of need for the Redskins, who have struggled to receive consistent play from their safeties. He has bounced around the league for four seasons, playing with the Houston Texans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, but Swearinger has quickly impressed Redskins Coach Jay Gruden during the non-contact practices.

“Watching him the first two days really excites me,” Gruden said. “He just looks like a safety back there. No offense to the previous safeties we’ve had before, but I just think D.J. is to a level in his career right now where he’s got a lot of confidence. He has got a lot of talent. We know that he’s a physical guy, but as far as coverages and breaking up things, he’s got a lot of confidence and I think he’s going to really, really emerge as a top safety not only for this team but in this league.”