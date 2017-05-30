

Kirk Cousins takes a snap during practice last week. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

The Redskins got in one round of offseason practices last week, and today, they kick off a second such week.

Things remain very early on in the learning and adjusting process, but players and coaches expressed optimism about their start and an eagerness to continue the progress this week.

In today’s mailbag, we discuss what kind of growth we can expect from Kirk Cousins in Year 3 as a starter, and how the addition of defensive backs coach Torrian Gray could help.

Thanks, as always, for taking part in the Mailbag, and keep those questions coming. E-mail me at mike.jones@washpost.com with the subject line of “Mailbag question,” and we’ll do it all over again next Tuesday.

We’ve heard that Sean McVay was very involved with Kirk Cousins’s assessment of a play pre-snap. With Jay calling the plays now, given all his responsibilities, do you think Kirk will have more room to grow as a QB in terms of being more self-sufficient and in command of reading his coverages and diagnosing the play? Optimistically I feel the change in play caller will actually be great for him in that way.

– Divya Mouli

I don’t know about “more room to grow.” Matt Cavanaugh is now the offensive coordinator and received credit for Cousins’s development, just as McVay did. And Cavanaugh will work very closely with Cousins, just like McVay did. McVay wasn’t stifling Cousins. He helped him throw for franchise single-season records in back-to-back years. Does Cousins still have room for growth? Absolutely. Will he continue to grow and develop an even greater feel for the game. I think so. But, will Gruden taking on play-calling duties lead to that big leap forward in Cousins’s reading and diagnosing coverages? Not necessarily. It’s not like Gruden wasn’t involved in play-calling. He signed off on every play call McVay made. The two always talked about which play to call before McVay radioed it in to Cousins. And Cavanaugh, or another coach (if not him, maybe quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell) will still work from the booth and call down to Cousins, telling him what he sees in the coverages, just like McVay did.

[Norman and Swearinger reunite in Washington]

I think the growth we’ll see from Cousins will come as a result of more experience. He now has two full starting seasons under his belt. He has seen and experienced just about all there is for a defense to throw at him. Sure, coordinators are always working to come up with new wrinkles. But Cousins is a lot more seasoned this year than in 2015 when McVay might’ve made a play call and then just before the radio cut off quickly told Cousins who to throw to. Cousins started asserting himself more last year, and that’s what coaches wanted. And they want even more of that this year. Cousins feels more comfortable directing traffic and making changes on the fly. So, it’s that experience more than the change of a play-caller in the same already productive offensive system that will help him make strides more than anything.

Much has been said this offseason about how the addition of Jim Tomsula to the coaching staff should help solidify the Skins run defense. Can we hear more about the impact and importance of Torrian Gray’s addition to the defensive coaching staff as well? The Redskins’ secondary seemed to suffer numerous communication problems last season, particularly in zone coverages. How might Gray – along with player changes in the secondary – help remedy their coverage woes? As a late addition to the coaching staff, what makes Torrian Gray a good hire?

– David Crocker

We’ll have to see about Torrian Gray. Unlike Tomsula, who has a proven track record of developing NFL defensive linemen, Gray must establish himself. He wasn’t the Redskins’ first choice. Initially, after firing Perry Fewell, they wanted to promote assistant defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to the position. But they didn’t want to pay him like a head defensive backs coach, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, and so, Pleasant walked (he wound up following Sean McVay to L.A.). Eventually, Washington hired Gray. His only pro coaching experience came during two season as the assistant defensive backs coach in Chicago. He worked under Perry Fewell, who’s “my way or the highway” style rubbed Redskins players the wrong way almost from Day 1. Things had deteriorated to the point where in the second half of last season, Bashaud Breeland was told to work directly with Pleasant rather than Fewell, because Pleasant was the only one who understood how to communicate and relate to the young defensive back.

Gray did come highly recommended by Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller, and former Redskins safety Kyshoen Jarrett. Both of whom played under him at Virginia Tech, where Gray himself played and later coached for 11 seasons. Gray did help groom a total of 11 defensive backs into NFL draft picks during his time there. But we’ll see how he translates to the NFL game. It’s probably too early to tell right now. Redskins defensive backs are still learning Gray and what he expects of them. So far, they do knowthey’ll be asked to play a lot of different coverages and mix things up to make it more challenging on opponents to know what to expect.

Another thing players have pointed out after just a few weeks of working with Gray is that he is very big on technique, which is something that Washington’s young defensive backs badly need to work on. I think the most important thing is communication, and Gray’s ability to connect with each of his charges.

So far, it sounds as if Gray (despite being a Fewell disciple) has at least gotten off on the right foot with his players. He’s youthful and vocal, and players like that. But we’ll continue to monitor this situation and see if Gray figures out how to push all the right buttons and prevent a lot of the on-field confusion that led to big plays for opponents.

Pierre Garcon came to the Redskins out of the shadow of Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison hoping to establish himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver — in your opinion, is he leaving Washington as a true top WR? Was he overshadowed by DeSean Jackson? Where does he stand in importance with the franchise’s offensive player production lists? What is his legacy as a Redskin? And, finally, which wide receiver should fill that ‘tough catch/possession receiver’ role that defined Garcon’s tenure as a Redskin?

– Emmett Mosley

I think Garcon should be viewed as one of the better Redskins free agent signings in a long time. It’s not often Washington makes a free agent signing that lives up to expectations, and Garcon did that and more. He led the league in catches in 2013 and ranked among the league leaders in receiving yards the same year. Garcon recorded two 1,000-plus-yard seasons, and that’s something only Art Monk (five), Gary Clark (five), Santana Moss (three), Ricky Sanders (two) and Bobby Mitchell (two) can say they’ve done with this team. Garcon ranks 10th on Washington’s all-time receiving yardage list behind Monk, Charley Taylor, Clark, Moss, Mitchell, Sanders, Jerry Smith, Hugh Taylor and Chris Cooley, and he ranks ninth in receptions.

[Terrelle Pryor is tired of the ‘developing’ WR label and seeks to join the elite]

You’re right, that Garcon at times got overshadowed in the eyes of his coaches the last two years (2015 especially). He’d go stretches of games without having his number called. But in the second half of last season, McVay and Gruden did a better job of making it a priority to get the ball to Garcon, and he and Jackson both recorded 1,000-yard seasons. I know a lot of guys were sad to see Garcon leave via free agency, but the 49ers offered him a handsome deal (five-year, $47.5 million deal, which featured a $12 million signing bonus and $16 million salary due to him in 2017). Look for Kyle Shanahan – who motivated Washington to sign Garcon in 2012 – to put Garcon to good use in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Terrelle Pryor will likely take on that role of tough-catch possession receiver. Josh Doctson could as well. Both have great size. Pryor has a similar tireless work ethic to Garcon, and he’s bigger and very fast and explosive. So we’ll see how it goes.

What would sports chat be if we didn’t get way ahead of ourselves? I hope we sign Cousins to a long-term deal, but if that does not happen, what do you think about potential bridge quarterbacks after 2017 who could keep us above water while a draft pick is groomed? It appears that Alex Smith will be available next offseason. Possibly, Teddy Bridgewater. I realize his knee is not going as well as all would hope, but he is now unsigned after 2017 and if his knee does heal, he could actually be a permanent solution.



– Shawn Blair

Yeah, I’m not really sure. It’s definitely way too early to forecast this. It could be Colt McCoy, whose contract runs through 2018, or Nate Sudfeld. Or, who knows what draft pick they’ll get. You never know if Washington winds up with a high pick and has the ability to get one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2018 draft. Obviously, the fan base and team hopes that’s not the case. You never know which quarterbacks throughout the league are going to get cut (possibly Smith) or re-signed to extensions. But the free agent class could feature options like Sam Bradford or Jimmy Garoppolo to name a couple, as well as Bridgewater, like you mentioned.