

Terrelle Pryor believes he has already established himself as a wide receiver and now seeks to become elite. (Chuck Burton/AP Photo)

The question was phrased as a compliment, taking note of Terrelle Pryor’s impressive work ethic. But in his first group interview since joining the Washington Redskins as a free agent, Pryor bristled at a suggestion that he still needed time to develop as an NFL wide receiver after just one full season at the position since converting from quarterback.

“Develop?” Pryor asked, as if to make sure he heard the question correctly when speaking to reporters following Day 2 of full-team workouts at Redskins Park last week. “I think I’m past that.

“Develop?” he repeated. “I don’t want to say ‘insult,’ but it’s — it’s a little old. I been hearing that all last year. There’s not a lot of guys first-time really playing [who] had 1,000 yards. I’m not trying to toot my horn, but I’m past that stage. It’s time to take it to the next level and hold myself very accountable of being a top receiver.”

[Colin Kaepernick and the Seahawks need each other, but will it happen?]

That confidence and keen sense of his ability is what the Redskins got in signing the 6-foot-4, 223-pound Pryor, whom they envision as a significant part of the solution to replacing the 2,000 receiving yards lost with the departure of Pierre Garcon or DeSean Jackson.

Pryor’s attitude, combined with a one-year contract in which he’s banking on his ability to once again prove his value to all 32 team, represents the urgency the Redskins sorely need after under-delivering with an 8-7-1 season that shut them out of the playoffs.

There is plenty to like about Pryor, starting with the 77 catches, 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdowns he tallied as the Cleveland Browns’ most potent offensive weapon last season. He’s clearly adaptable, achieving those marks with six different quarterbacks. Moreover, he brings to the wide-receiver position the rare perspective of seeing the offense through an NFL quarterback’s eyes.

Though the Browns chose not to franchise Pryor to ensure his return, Coach Hue Jackson said he hoped he’d return despite cautioning his starting receiver against occasional trash talking. Pryor had reportedly sought a long-term deal worth upwards of $12-15 million per year.

[Josh Norman gets dunked on during Kam Chancellor’s celebrity basketball game]

Even the traditional big-spending Redskins didn’t offer that, letting Pryor depart without a deal on his initial visit. But after weighing his options, Pryor liked what the Redskins offered — a one-year, $6 million deal with about $2 million in incentives and a $3 million signing bonus — enough to make the move.

As he explained last week, Pryor was drawn by the chance to play with Kirk Cousins, whom he called “a great quarterback.” He liked Coach Jay Gruden and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who played 12 years for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those were just some of the things Pryor said he wanted to be part of in Washington.

Cousins acknowledged it will take time to adjust to Pryor’s bigger catch radius. At 6-4, he’s a half-foot taller than Jackson and able to leap for balls placed beyond the reach of most cornerbacks.

[Norman, Swearinger reunite in Washington]

With Jackson pacing the team with a 17.9 yards-per-catch average, the Redskins boasted the NFL’s third most productive offense last season, with Cousins setting a single-season franchise record for passing yards (4,917). But far too often, the offense ground to a halt inside the 20, where coverages are tighter. As a result, they ranked just 29th in red-zone efficiency.

If he and Cousins get in sync quickly, Pryor will be part of the solution. Tuesday’s resumption of offseason workouts at Redskins Park represents the next step in that process.

“Anytime you get a chance to spend time with somebody, you build trust, and that’s the main thing,” Pryor said, asked about the value of his offseason work to date with Cousins. “The main things now: We’re building trust. Kirk is building trust in myself and all the other receivers … spending time off the field and away from the facility. He knows I have his back, and he’s gonna have mine. I think that’s a must.”