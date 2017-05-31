

The Washington Redskins are back to work at offseason practices. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The Redskins on Tuesday kicked off their second week of voluntary offseason practices, and the work continues Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Jay Gruden, his assistants and players started putting the foundation in place last week, and now the pieces will begin to fall into place a little more.

Here are five areas we’ll be monitoring during Wednesday’s availability.

1. Roll call: Last week Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones all opted against attending voluntary practices. Gruden said he wasn’t concerned about the absences of his two Pro Bowl players. He was aware Williams was training on his own back in Houston, and Reed was in Florida with former NFL star Chad Johnson. Jones, however, was staying away because he had been told by members of the coaching staff that he didn’t have a future with the team, a source said. Jones doesn’t plan on attending any voluntary workouts and is basically waiting for a trade or his release, the latter of which seems most likely. We’ll see if Williams and/or Reed report for duty, however.

[Former starting RB Matt Jones absent from Redskins Park, awaiting trade or release]

2. Defensive picture: Washington made significant investments in their defense this offseason, signing defensive linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, inside linebacker Zach Brown and safety D.J. Swearinger. They also drafted defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Ryan Anderson. But last week, none of those players outside of Swearinger worked with the starters initially, but later rotated in as they learned the scheme. Each day brings increased understanding, and once they’re up to speed, many of the new pieces should land starting jobs. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky addresses reporters after practice for what represents his first news conference since his promotion to his position earlier this offseason.

3. Backfield battle: Rob Kelley reported for offseason practices looking trimmer and brimming with motivation. He is determined to improve on the promising stretch run of his rookie season and show that he — not rookie Samaje Perine — remains the best option at running back. We might not see a full-on competition for the job until training camp or the preseason because that’s when the tackling takes place. But this time last year, Kelley flashed more than Jones and wound up replacing him midway through the season.

[Terrelle Pryor is tired of the ‘developing’ WR label and seeks to join the elite]

4. Doctson’s progress: Looking to make up for lost time, Josh Doctson made it through his first week of practices unscathed. Now the 2016 first-round pick will try to build on that and continue to position himself to make an impact during the 2017 campaign, in which he says he aims to prove Washington didn’t make a mistake in taking him last year. We’ll see what kind of splashes he makes as he continues to become more confident in his Achilles’ tendons and continues to work himself back into football shape.

5. Rehabbing players: Last week, Washington was without inside linebackers Martrell Spaight and Houston Bates, safety DeAngelo Hall and rookies Fabian Moreau, Monta Nicholson, as all of them were rehabbing injuries. Spaight’s injury wasn’t known, but he had hopes to compete with Will Compton, Mason Foster and Zach Brown for playing time. Hall (anterior cruciate ligament surgery), Moreau (torn pectoral muscle) and Monta Nicholson (shoulder surgery) might not be ready until training camp, or later. The team hasn’t nailed down a date for the return of Bates, who contributed on special teams last year before tearing his ACL in Week 15.