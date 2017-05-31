

Jay Gruden strolls between his players during Wednesday’s voluntary practice in Ashburn. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

The Redskins on Tuesday kicked off their second week of voluntary offseason practices, and the work continues through Thursday, with the media getting a chance to check out the action Wednesday.

Coach Jay Gruden, his assistants and players started putting the foundation in place last week, and now the pieces will begin to fall into place a little more. Below you’ll find The Post’s live observations and analysis from Ashburn, as well as five key areas of interest to monitor as the day goes along.

News and observations

The big (if not entirely surprising) early news was the continued absence of Trent Williams and Jordan Reed, who sat out the optional practices last week as well. As noted below, Matt Jones is also missing, reportedly awaiting a trade or his release from the team.

Don't see Jordan Reed or Trent Williams out here. And of course no Matt Jones. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Gruden again stresses "you'd like people working together, but it's voluntary." Said Reed still training in Miami and Williams in Oklahoma. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Gruden says Matt Jones is still on the roster and he hopes he'll eventually be here. Jones camp says Skins have no future plans for the RB. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

The big late news was that wide receiver Josh Doctson, who missed almost all of last season with two Achilles injuries, did not participate in the team portion of the workout.

#Skins Coach Gruden says coaches chose to hold WR Josh Doctson out of 2d half practice today but "had nothing to do with" injury history — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) May 31, 2017

Doctson did individual stuff but didn't see him in any team drills. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Gruden said Doctson hasn't had a setback or anything like that. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Also of note: free agent addition Terrell McClain was working on the side with a trainer and linebacker Martrell Spaight, who worked separately last week due to an undisclosed injury.

ILB Martrell Spaight and DE Terrell McClain both working on side w trainer. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

DHall, Moreau and Nicholson all working on side too. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

And speaking of injuries:

Quinton Dunbar has his left ankle/foot wrapped in ice, doesn't have his cleat on #Redskins — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 31, 2017

right thigh in Josh Evans* — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 31, 2017

A week ago the team opted to start its more veteran players as the starters, here’s how it looked in Week 2:

This week as 1st team D takes field it's a line of McGee and Hood at DEs and Mbu at NT. Foster and Compton at ILB and Kerrigan, Smith OLBs. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Junior Galette and Ryan Anderson at ROLB and LOLB on 2nd D. Anderson can move but still trimming down. Galette showing rust naturally. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Skins have Pryor, Crowder and Grant as the first team WRs. Grant and Pryor on the outside. Crowder in slot. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Zach Brown, Foster and Compton again taking turns at the ILB spots. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

DE Jonathan Allen now getting some first team work in nickel package. Was w second team earlier. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

As for some of the live action:

Gruden said he was ready to get back into play-calling. He's doing so even on 7-on-7. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Cousins connects to Pryor for a deep TD pass. Breeland had good coverage but mistimed his jump to make a play on the ball #Redskins — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 31, 2017

I know lots of #Skins fans lament loss of DeSean Jackson's breakaway speed. But I'm starting to think TPryor might make em forget. — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) May 31, 2017

Gruden says QBs have under thrown Pryor "about a dozen times" because "he's such a long-strider" that it doesn't look like he's moving fast. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

But Pryor covers a lot of ground and fast, Gruden says. So adjustment still taking place. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Crowder just took advantage of his experience vs Cravens in goal line. Faked out then slant into back if end zone to lose SS. Touchdown. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Second-year pro Matt Ioanndis looks bigger but quicker this year. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

Early take on Manusky defense: he aims to bring a lot of pressure. Guys coming from everywhere and in waves. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

The new Big target WRs should help w that red zone passing. But cousins still prefers to check down to slot, TE, RB to get ball out quickly. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) May 31, 2017

#Redskins doing a 2-min drill, first team ends in a Cousins TD pass to Niles Paul. Great catch by Paul in the back of the end zone. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 31, 2017

Five areas of interest

Here are five areas we’ll be monitoring during Wednesday’s availability.

1. Roll call: Last week Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones all opted against attending voluntary practices. Gruden said he wasn’t concerned about the absences of his two Pro Bowl players. He was aware Williams was training on his own back in Houston, and Reed was in Florida with former NFL star Chad Johnson. Jones, however, was staying away because he had been told by members of the coaching staff that he didn’t have a future with the team, a source said. Jones doesn’t plan on attending any voluntary workouts and is basically waiting for a trade or his release, the latter of which seems most likely. We’ll see if Williams and/or Reed report for duty, however.

[Former starting RB Matt Jones absent from Redskins Park, awaiting trade or release]

2. Defensive picture: Washington made significant investments in their defense this offseason, signing defensive linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, inside linebacker Zach Brown and safety D.J. Swearinger. They also drafted defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Ryan Anderson. But last week, none of those players outside of Swearinger worked with the starters initially, but later rotated in as they learned the scheme. Each day brings increased understanding, and once they’re up to speed, many of the new pieces should land starting jobs. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky addresses reporters after practice for what represents his first news conference since his promotion to his position earlier this offseason.

3. Backfield battle: Rob Kelley reported for offseason practices looking trimmer and brimming with motivation. He is determined to improve on the promising stretch run of his rookie season and show that he — not rookie Samaje Perine — remains the best option at running back. We might not see a full-on competition for the job until training camp or the preseason because that’s when the tackling takes place. But this time last year, Kelley flashed more than Jones and wound up replacing him midway through the season.

[Terrelle Pryor is tired of the ‘developing’ WR label and seeks to join the elite]

4. Doctson’s progress: Looking to make up for lost time, Josh Doctson made it through his first week of practices unscathed. Now the 2016 first-round pick will try to build on that and continue to position himself to make an impact during the 2017 campaign, in which he says he aims to prove Washington didn’t make a mistake in taking him last year. We’ll see what kind of splashes he makes as he continues to become more confident in his Achilles’ tendons and continues to work himself back into football shape.

5. Rehabbing players: Last week, Washington was without inside linebackers Martrell Spaight and Houston Bates, safety DeAngelo Hall and rookies Fabian Moreau and Monta Nicholson, as all of them were rehabbing injuries. Spaight’s injury wasn’t known, but he had hopes to compete with Will Compton, Mason Foster and Zach Brown for playing time. Hall (anterior cruciate ligament surgery), Moreau (torn pectoral muscle) and Monta Nicholson (shoulder surgery) might not be ready until training camp, or later. The team hasn’t nailed down a date for the return of Bates, who contributed on special teams last year before tearing his ACL in Week 15.