This is the worst time of the year on the NFL calendar. Players are in the middle of offseason practices, and we’re made to write about how important these mainly insignificant, voluntary, noncontact sessions are because there’s nothing else going on in June.

But it’s also the best time of the year to follow Washington Redskins players and other NFL athletes on Instagram. It’s oddly the most engagement we’ll see from players on the social media platform as they use pictures taken from either the field or the weight room to stunt on the ’gram.

Vernon Davis has done it twice in the last week. Chris Thompson has shared four pictures from the Redskins’ offseason program, which started in April. Will Compton? Six. Preston Smith? Seven. Junior Galette? 15. Bashaud Breeland? 26!

Ugly face grind haha#17familia #swilyfe A post shared by Bashaud Breeland (@bree2land6) on May 11, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Jamison Crowder and Su’a Cravens upload their photos on their Instagram Story, which is visible for a 24-hour period before it disappears.

What gives? Thompson’s explanation makes the most sense.

“I know what it is for me. I’m bored,” Thompson said.” So I’ve gotta find something to do. We’re all bored, man. We’re done with football at 1 o’clock, and then it’s like we have nothing to do. We’re here in Ashburn. It’s not like we’re in DC, so we’re just bored. We just sit there and try to find stuff to say. I know I do. I sit there and try to find stuff to say. If I can’t figure it out, I’ll start talking about somebody in the picture that I posted. I just have nothing to do other than play video games. For the other eight hours that I’m awake, it’s just boring. I think that’s why we do it. We’ve gotta find something to entertain us.”

It really is the most enjoyable part about offseason practices. Some of the players have hilarious captions or interact with fans and each other in the comments section in a way that’s humanizing and relatable.

I probably should've stood in the back so everyone could see. A post shared by Chris Thompson (@cthompson25) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Thompson doesn’t post often on Instagram. He acknowledges that he’s “not even big on social media like that,” but he knows it’s also the most boring time of the year for the fans with the regular season still over three months away. Thompson said the surplus of social media content helps keep the fans engaged while keeping him entertained.

“They get to see that we’re ordinary people,” Thompson said. “We just play football. That’s it.”

As for his favorite Redskins teammates on Instagram? Thompson loves to check out Compton’s page, because it’s a great blend of comedy and sincerity.

“I look forward to seeing what he’s going to post, because he has some type of quote, whether it’s from a movie, a YouTube video, something,” Thompson said. “He’ll make some funny, he’ll make some serious, but he’s entertaining when it comes to social media.”

Players are rarely this active on Instagram in the fall, however. It’s not exactly like when LeBron James avoids all social media during the playoffs, which he dubs as “Zero Dark Thirty-23” being activated, but it’s pretty close to it for Redskins players during the season. So, enjoy it while it lasts as we all suffer from offseason boredom.

“That’s all we got to do right now,” Thompson said. “Then when the season rolls around, all that stops. You see it. It all stops. We win a game or lose a close game, some guys might say something here and there. But it kind of slows down at that point because we have something to do. Right now, we don’t have nothing to do.”