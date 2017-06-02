

Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder led the unit with seven touchdowns last season. His spot on the 2017 roster is secure, as a loaded field vies to join him. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Even with Josh Doctson held out of team drills and first-year player Kendall Thompson not taking part, the field teemed with wide receivers during the Washington Redskins offseason workouts earlier this week — most of them towering over six feet and boasting length, range, speed and hunger.

Through targeted offseason acquisitions in free agency and the draft, the Redskins front office, with input from Coach Jay Gruden, added plenty of options to compensate for the 2,000 receiving yards lost with the departure of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. So many, in fact, that Gruden conceded that if he were preparing for a game on Sunday, he’d be hard pressed to winnow his wide receiving corps.

“If we played tomorrow, we could only dress five, it would be a really, really hard decision right now,” Gruden told reporters. “…..We have got great options right now, and it’s a matter of keeping them healthy and giving them all opportunities from now until the fourth preseason game after training camp and seeing who the best ones are, who makes the most plays.”

Like all NFL coaches, Gruden gets extra time to mull his decision this season after NFL owners voters last month to alter the process for culling final rosters. In the past, there have been two sets of cuts, with teams paring from 90 players to 75 heading into the final preseason game, then cutting to the final 53 afterward. This year, there’s only one round of cuts on Sept. 3, after the preseason-finales, which means teams will carry 90 players into a final preseason game.

So how might Gruden’s decision shape up?

Three wide receivers are a given. The rest must distinguish themselves in minicamp, training camp and the preseason contests. One way to do that, Gruden made clear, is via special teams. The willingness and ability to block is another way. While blocking wasn’t anything the 5-10 Jackson concerned himself with, Garcon’s contributions as a blocker will be missed this season.

Here’s a closer look at the field:

The Locks:

Jamison Crowder, the multifaceted third-year slot receiver from Duke, who had 67 catches (second most) for 847 yards last season and has proven quarterback Kirk Cousins’ most reliable target, particularly in check-down situations. Just 5-8, Crowder led all wide receivers in average yards gained after the catch (5.8); Jackson’s averaged 5.1. Crowder also led the wide receivers with seven touchdowns and only one drop.

Josh Doctson, the second-year player whose rookie season was all but lost to puzzling Achilles ailments that migrated from one ankle to the other and landed him on injured reserve. As the Redskins’ first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft (and the first wide receiver the team has drafted in the first round since Rod Gardner in 2001), Doctson represents a significant investment. His promise made it possible for the Redskins to let Garcon and Jackson seek bigger paydays elsewhere. But it’s time to prove his value. Though Doctson proclaimed himself 100 percent on social media during the offseason, Redskins coaches and trainers are monitoring him closely for any sign of a setback. That’s why the fact that he was held out of the second half of Wednesday’s workouts raised questions. Gruden said it wasn’t injury-related.

Terrelle Pryor, lanky, lean and explosive at upwards of 6-4 and 223 pounds, Pryor stands out for his height, length and speed. He posted a 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash heading into the 2011 draft. It’s not only Pryor’s tremendous catch radius that sets him apart; it’s his long stride, which, as Gruden pointed out, accounts in part for a deceptive speed that Cousins must adapt to. Unlike Jackson, he has made himself available to Cousins throughout the offseason for throwing sessions, well aware, as a former quarterback and an NFL player determined to become an elite NFL receiver, of the value of timing and communication. Pryor is playing under a one-year contract, which means that the Redskins may find themselves in a bidding war to keep him in 2018 if he has an exceptional season.

The Next Four:

Ryan Grant. Though Grant has typically stood out more in practice than in games, he’s a favorite of Gruden’s and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard for his intensity and professionalism. He heads into his fourth season in Washington, the final year of his rookie deal, with more years than any wide receiver in Gruden’s offense. On Wednesday, with Doctson looking on, Grant was tapped for first-team duty.

Brian Quick. At 6-3, he was another free-agent pickup and had an impressive red-zone catch on a fade route on Wednesday. Gruden likes his size, speed and physicality but will be looking for blocking ability in the running game.

Maurice Harris. The 6-3 second-year player from California appeared in 10 games for the Redskins last season, with eight receptions for 66 yards. He’s got a terrific, long stride, too, offering another appealing target for Cousins.

Robert Davis. A 6-3 rookie with 4.4 speed, Davis caught Hilliard’s eye as Georgia State’s all-time leading receiver. After the Redskins drafted him in the sixth round, Gruden flagged him as a player to watch, saying he could line up just about anywhere and run through tackles. He’ll likely need to contribute on special teams to survive the cuts in store.

The Rest: Matt Hazel, a 6-1 second-year player from Coastal Carolina; Levern Jacobs, a 5-11 a rookie from Maryland; Zach Pascal, a 6-2 rookie from Old Dominion; James Quick, a 6-0 rookie from Louisville; Kendall Thompson, a 6-2 first-year player from Utah.