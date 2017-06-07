

Second-year receiver Josh Doctson watches the ball into his hands during a workout at Redskins Park on May 31. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins this week hold their final stretch of voluntary practices, and then comes the mandatory three-day minicamp next week.

They still have a long way to go, but Coach Jay Gruden and his players are making good progress toward positioning themselves for training camp, which begins in late July. Familiar faces continue to knock off the rust. New faces continue to learn what’s expected of them.

Below you’ll find The Post’s live observations and analysis from Ashburn, as well as five key areas of interest to monitor as the day goes along.

Live news and observations

#Redskins OTAs underway. Follow me on Instagram (master_tesfatsion) for live updates and #TomsulaCam pic.twitter.com/EHpMtBWVN9 — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) June 7, 2017

Big crowd of guests watching @Skins workouts, muttering commentary. Re Kirk: "PAY the man! The Skins gambled wrong. Now they got to PAY!" — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) June 7, 2017

The final week of voluntary workouts wraps up this week and Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones remain absent. Williams and Reed are working out elsewhere, training in Oklahoma and Miami, respectively, while Jones has stayed away after he claims coaches told him he was not in the Redskins plans moving forward.

Last wk of "optional" workouts & @Skins LT TWilliams, TE Reed continue opting out (RB Jones, too). — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) June 7, 2017

There’s a livelier pace at the third practice open to members of the media, with some players apparently starting to hit their stride.

Pace of this practice is definitely more up-tempo. Guys more familiar now and starting to fly around. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

Also looking better: Galette. just plowed stand-in LT Bowen into backfield and right into the path of Cousins who had to chuck ball away. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

Vernon Davis still has it. Just burned Zach Brown deep for a catch from Cousins. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

Galette and Zach Brown and Murphy just combined to blow up a run play by Mack Brown. Spirited celebration from that trio. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

More work for Cousins & Co. pic.twitter.com/zhI7u7TkOB — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

The composition of the defensive front still seems to be developing slowly, with first-round pick Jonathan Allen still not among the first-teamers.

This week's first team line: NT Mbu, and DEs Hood and Ioanndis. ILBs Foster and Compton. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

Francis and McGee quickly rotated in at NT and LDE though. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

Galette got a couple snaps in place of Kerrigan opposite Smith. And now it's Galette and Anderson as the second team OLBs. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) June 7, 2017

Josh Doctson, who sat out 11-on-11 play last Wednesday, which raised some eyebrows given his injury-plagued 2016, is back in action today.

WR Josh Doctson, working w 2d team, follows Carrier with a terrific, leaping catch of his own. — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) June 7, 2017

Some other injured Redskins continued to work on their own, however.

Five areas to watch

Here are five areas we’ll be monitoring when the Redskins hit the field today.

1. Voluntary attendance check — They’re not making a big deal of it because these practices are voluntary, but thus far, the Redskins have been without two key members of their offense — left tackle Trent Williams (training with offensive linemen at his alma mater, Oklahoma) and tight end Jordan Reed (training in Miami). Gruden has said he’d prefer to have all of his players there, but he knows Williams and Reed will report in shape when they’re required to do so. Meanwhile, demoted running back Matt Jones also has passed on attending the voluntary practices, but that’s because he’s unhappy after losing his job to Rob Kelley last season, and then seeing Washington draft Samaje Perine in the fourth round, and then hearing from members of the coaching staff that he’s not part of the Redskins’ future. Jones isn’t expected to attend this week’s practices, but we’ll see if Williams and Reed have continued to train on their own, or opted to get a jump on minicamp work by joining their teammates in practice this week.

2. Cousins’s and Pryor’s timing — The Redskins need a wide receiver to emerge as their game-changing deep threat now that DeSean Jackson is in Tampa. New addition Terrelle Pryor is much bigger at 6-foot-4, but he’s got great speed and could fill this void. Although he has displayed that speed, Pryor and Kirk Cousins still have work in the timing department. More often than not, Cousins has underthrown the former Cleveland standout because he’s still getting a feel for Pryor’s top speed. But that’s where these offseason practices come in handy. The two will continue to work to improve their chemistry both on the deep ball and in the red zone, where Pryor’s size will prove beneficial.

3. Doctson watch — Second-year pro Josh Doctson also will serve as a valuable weapon for Cousins, if he can stay healthy. But injury robbed the 2016 first-round pick of all but two games last season, and although his Achilles tendons are healthy now, the Redskins are proceeding with caution. Doctson didn’t take part in the 11-on-11 portion of last week’s open practice. Gruden said there’s no reason for concern, but until Doctson makes it through an extended stretch without limitation, and actually plays in games, concern will loom. We’ll see what Doctson’s workload entails this week.

4. Crowder’s growth — Speaking of pass-catchers, Washington’s most productive returning wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, has flown under the radar during OTAs because much of the attention has gone toward Pryor and Doctson. However, Crowder this season will see his role expand as he begins to line up on the outside more often while still operating out of the slot in three-receiver sets. We’ll check in with the third-year pro to see what he has done to position himself to improve upon last season’s 67-catch, seven-touchdown body of work.

5. Defensive roles — Thus far, Washington’s new faces on defense have yet to carve out their roles. Coaches have gradually brought along free agent additions Stacy McGee, Terrell McClain (both defensive linemen) and Zach Brown (inside linebacker). Rookies Jonathan Allen (end) and Ryan Anderson (outside linebacker) have only seen limited first-team action as well. But now as the offseason practices reach their final two weeks, these players should have a more complete understanding of the schemes and how they should fit. Meanwhile, we’ll get a better idea of how coaches plan to use them.