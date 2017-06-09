

Bashaud Breeland during Redskins mini camp in June 2016. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but he isn’t concerned about the situation heading into the 2017 season.

Entering his fourth season, Breeland switched agents in April and said his offseason focus has been “getting back to that love and passion that I always had.”

“I’m focused on ball right now,” Breeland said. “I ain’t talking about no contract. I’m talking about what I can do to help the Redskins win in 2017. That’s all I’m focused on. No pressure or no anxiousness to get to this point or get to that point. When it comes, we’ll cross that bridge when we cross it.”

After some shaky moments last year, Breeland, 25, understands that he can get more leverage on his second contract with a good season. He got off to a rough start in the season opener against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and missed two games because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3. The Clemson product finished the season on a high note, however, with five passes defended and two interceptions during the final three weeks of the season.

“The first game didn’t go how I wanted it to go, but it was fair,” Breeland said. “I put up better numbers than I did my first two years. In situational football, I wasn’t as good as I was the previous two years.”

On the field, Breeland intends to work on situational football. Off the field, Breeland will continue to be Breeland. He has received criticism from some Redskins fans with his tweets and a rap career he’s been pursuing this offseason.

lol y'all hilarious burned is kinda harsh https://t.co/ZFE8wy5Gdi — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 31, 2017

I'm guessing y'all want me in the slot now huh? — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 1, 2017

There is no such thing as a fair trial when it comes to me smh — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 3, 2017

Breeland has always expressed how he genuinely feels on social media because he enjoys the interaction, and that won’t change because he’s in a contract year.

“People are going to have their opinions, regardless,” Breeland said. “They look at me like I’m a dirty rock, but at the end of the day, I’m a hard rock. I am who I am. … I’m going to be who I am, and that’s how I feel about the situation. I can only control what I can control.”