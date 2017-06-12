

Redskins running back Matt Jones fumbles the ball into the end zone last season. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A highly touted third-round draft pick in 2015, Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones was a forgotten man last season, relegated to the bench and ruled inactive for the last nine games after fumbling once too often and then brooding, in coaches’ eyes, about his demotion.

Jones was a no-show at the team’s workouts the past three weeks, in which participation, while optional under the league’s labor policy, is widely viewed as an expression of commitment.

When the full squad reports for mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Coach Jay Gruden expects Jones, who is still under contract, to take part. “He’s on our roster,” Gruden noted last week. “He’s eating up a spot.”

But to what end, after being told by at least one coach that he’s not in their plans?

Former Redskins all-purpose back Brian Mitchell has one piece of advice for Jones heading into minicamp.

“Show up and work his ass off and compete!” said Mitchell, who played 14 seasons as an NFL running back and return specialist. “He may not completely regain the coaches’ trust, but there are other teams looking. Right now, the feeling is he was afraid to compete and quit on his team.”

Clinton Portis, who ranks second to John Riggins in career rushing yards as a Redskin, thinks that Jones suffered for not having to compete initially for the featured running-back role after the front office soured on incumbent Alfred Morris, who never missed a start in four years in Washington.

“They moved Alfred Morris aside and said, ‘Hey, here’s our new great back!’’ Portis noted. “Then Matt Jones has the job, but he didn’t go about things the right way. He never took it to the next level, and there’s only so many times a coach will tell you to fix something. And if you don’t fix it, they’ll eventually go with somebody else, and that’s what they did.

“He never had competition, and he shied away from it once he had to fight to get his job back.”

Neither Jones nor his agent responded to requests for comment, so it’s not clear whether he’ll show up for minicamp.

When the Redskins’ 2016 season limped to an 8-7-1 end, Jones was third on the depth chart, behind Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson. No doubt, he has tumbled further after the team drafted Samaje Perine (5-foot-11, 233 pounds), who topped 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns each of his three seasons at Oklahoma. That means Jones will take reps this week at the bottom of the pecking order, along with second-year player Mack Brown and rookie Keith Marshall, a seventh-round pick.

The Redskins could release Jones heading into the third year of his four-year rookie contract. They could also keep him as insurance against injury, which, in theory, would give Jones time to regain Gruden’s trust.

If Jones has played his final down as a Redskin, his tenure will serve as the latest illustration of the short career of NFL running backs and the general perception among personnel executives that their skills are easily replaced.

According to statistics compiled by the NFL Players Association, the average length of a player’s career is 3.3 years. Running backs have the briefest tenure of any skill-position players — 2.57 years.

“The every-down backs are a dying breed,” Portis said in a telephone interview. “The NFL throws the ball so much now because everyone wants to do what the champs do, and Tom Brady is so great that New England only runs when they have to. And now, you have all these hybrid tight ends, and slot receivers and you’ve got to get the ball downfield.

“It used to be that everybody ran to throw the ball. But it’s changed now. You don’t need those 25- to 30-carry backs. Everybody is only running a back 18 to 20 plays as they sprinkle in the run to go with their passing attacks. So, you don’t really have a need for those every-down workhorse type backs anymore.”

Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was bullish on the 6-2, 231-pound Jones, whom he characterized in the mold of Marshawn Lynch, after selecting him in the 2015 draft.

Jones started strong, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 of his rookie season to help deliver a 24-10 victory over St. Louis, although he fumbled once. But the power he flashed made it easier for the Redskins to part with the durable Morris at season’s end, convinced their burly rookie would shoulder the running game going forward.

No athlete wants to give a coach reason to lose faith, particularly in a league in which contracts aren’t guaranteed. Jones did just that, fumbling five times as a rookie and three times last season despite coaches’ efforts to remedy the problem. Then he compounded the problem, in the view of coaches, by not fighting to regain his starting job and sulking instead.

It was his last fumble, in last season’s Week 7 loss at Detroit, that was so calamitous.

It was the first quarter of a scoreless game, and quarterback Kirk Cousins had just completed a 22-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis that took the Redskins to the Lions’ 7-yard line. From there, Jones bored five yards up the middle but lost the ball under a pile of defenders while battling for extra ground. It bounced into the end zone, Lions safety Tavon Wilson recovered and Detroit drove for a field goal off the turnover. Instead of setting up a surefire Redskins touchdown, Jones’s fumble resulted in a 10-point swing for the home team. Gruden erupted in a profanity laced tirade. The 20-17 defeat snapped a four-game winning streak, and Jones’s season was done.

It’s possible that Jones works his way back to the active roster, though he faces stiff competition and a skeptical coach. More likely, he’ll have to earn his carries on another NFL team.

Portis thinks Jones would be better off getting a fresh start elsewhere.

“It’s hard to redeem yourself when you have Rob Kelley, who’s suddenly the lead dog and he’s had a taste of what it’s like, and Chris Thompson is healthy, and now they have Samaje Perine, and they have Mack Brown, who they like, but we haven’t seen a lot of,” Portis notes. “There’s way more competition at that spot than it was when Matt Jones lost this job. [He’s] seeing all this competition, and he’s such a humble kid that it kind of backfired. Now he’s been dropped way down the depth chart, and he’s gone about it the wrong way when it comes to fighting to get that job back.”