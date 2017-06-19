

When the Redskins selected Su’a Cravens in the second round of the 2016 draft, they did so with the intent of moving him from his college position of safety to inside linebacker in nickel and dime sub-packages. He transitioned to his new position well and was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise poor defense during his rookie campaign. However, he suffered from a few different injuries and only managed to play in 11 games.

Entering his second year, the Redskins are moving Cravens back to his more natural safety spot. Despite performing well at inside linebacker, shifting to safety should allow Cravens to see the field more often in the base package as the starting strong safety, while also helping him stay cleaner in the run game, which should help prevent some injuries. Many fans and media have questioned just how well Cravens will adjust to playing safety in the NFL. Head Coach Jay Gruden was asked about Cravens’s progress in OTAs earlier this offseason.

“I like Su’a,” Gruden said. “I like what he’s doing right now. You know, we’re out here without pads on, and we know the importance of being able to tackle at safety, so we obviously can’t see that and the angles. Based on his football knowledge and his skill set, I think he’ll be a good tackler.

“I think the key for him is his angles and playing coverage and playing in the post, playing two-deep, playing quarters, all those different things and seeing how he does, seeing how he reacts to the ball.”

Gruden was asked again as the offseason progressed.

“I think he’s progressing along pretty well. He’s playing different spots. He’s playing half the field, he’s playing a third of the field, he’s playing in the box, he’s blitzing, he’s playing different packages. He’s doing a great job. We’re happy with his progress.”

Angles and tackling are clearly high on the list of priorities for Gruden when it comes to the safety position. Those are two things with which Cravens shouldn’t have any trouble.

Cravens spent most of his rookie year in the box and around the line of scrimmage, but occasionally he played a little deeper. On this third and long, he isn’t quite at a typical safety depth from the line of scrimmage, but its about as close as he got during his rookie year to playing off the ball.

This might appear to be a basic play and in some ways it is. The Redskins are in a Tampa-two zone coverage, playing especially deep on third and long to protect the first down. Cravens is playing an underneath zone, but actually gets to about 15 yards of depth from the line of scrimmage, which is more like a safety than a typical linebacker drop. He displays good patience and understanding of his zone responsibility. He looks ready to break on the underneath route from the slot, as his instincts tell him that’s where the ball is likely to go, but he continues to sink and keep his eyes on the quarterback until the ball is released.

At that point, he breaks quickly on the ball and takes a good angle down to the receiver. He closes the gap quickly and even makes a good adjustment as the receiver attempts to juke past him, wrapping up at the hip to complete the tackle and prevent the conversion.

Those are the types of plays we’ll need to see more of from Cravens at safety. At linebacker, he was closer to the line of scrimmage and more involved, but at safety, he has to be more preventative than necessarily looking to make the big play. But while he’ll see more time playing further off the ball, strong safeties also have to play in the box and underneath zone coverages.

On this play, Cravens lines up along the line of scrimmage, faking a blitz off the edge. His actual assignment is to sink to the curl-flat zone of a cover-three scheme.

As soon as the ball is snapped, Cravens whips his head around and locates the single receiver to his side, Antonio Brown. Cravens takes a good angle and slightly adjusts his landmark to enable him to help undercut whatever route Brown is running. As he approaches his zone landmark, he gets his eyes back on the quarterback, but naturally feels Brown’s route behind him, undercutting it. The cornerback also does a good job not immediately sinking deeper to his zone, turning a basic cover-three coverage into effectively a double-coverage bracket on Brown and taking him out of the play.

At safety, Cravens will also be matched up more consistently against tight ends. As an inside linebacker, he spent more time covering running backs than tight ends last year, but he did still occasionally match up against a tight end.

Here, the Cardinals run tight end Jermaine Gresham right up the middle of the field. Cravens is tasked with running down the seam with Gresham, enabling fellow linebacker Will Compton to join the blitz.

Cravens does a good job closing the gap between himself and Gresham as the route develops. He refrains from opening his hips and running up the seam too early, just in case Gresham makes a cut. But as soon as Gresham has made his intentions clear, Cravens turns and runs with Gresham down the seam and sticks tightly to him, taking him out of the play.

Cravens may also have to play in the slot at times. When the opposing offense motions a running back out of the backfield and into the slot or out wide, the strong safety is often the man tasked with following him. Cravens did this on occasion last year when playing dime linebacker.

The Browns motion their running back outside on this play. Cravens follows him and plays man coverage, but slightly off the line of scrimmage to give him better sight on the quarterback and avoid any rub-route combination with the inside receiver.

The running back runs a quick slant under a fade from the slot receiver. Cravens does an excellent job reading the route and breaking on it while avoiding the traffic created from the fade route. He arrives at the receiver as the ball does and he gets his hand in at the catch point, while landing a big hit, to knock the ball out and break up the pass.

The transition to safety should prove to be a smooth one for Cravens. He’s a multi-functional defensive back with plenty of natural talent. His ability against the run was clear to see last year at linebacker, so shifting to safety where he should become more of a clean up man and avoid getting caught on blocks shouldn’t be an issue. Underneath zones and man coverage matchups against tight ends shouldn’t be troublesome either. The main thing the Redskins need to see from Cravens is his ability to play deep on a consistent basis. As the strong safety in base packages, he will have to do that regularly, even if they try to keep him in the box as often as possible.

I will be interested to see where he lines up on third down and in dime packages. With the success he had as the dime ‘backer last season, it would almost feel wasteful not to use him in the same role if possible. That would mean the team would need to find another safety capable of taking the strong safety spot, but Cravens had some hugely impactful plays at linebacker.

Here, Cravens is assigned man coverage on Giants running back Shane Vereen.

Vereen runs an arrow or angle route, designed to get his defender moving outside before he cuts back inside. But Cravens reads it the whole way, getting his hands on Vereen as he breaks inside while getting an eye on the quarterback, who begins his throwing motion. Cravens then breaks on the ball, undercutting the route to pull in a critical interception late in the fourth quarter to seal victory for the Redskins.

Moving Cravens back to strong safety in base packages is a wise move and one I think he will excel in. He has the natural instincts and the athleticism to be a good safety in coverage, while his ability to defend the run was clear to see in his rookie season. It’s a move that should allow him to be on the field every down, while also helping him avoid the rougher battles in the trenches. I’m confident he’ll perform well at safety on first and second down. I’m more curious to see exactly what role he plays on third down, if they’ll trust him regularly in deeper coverages or if they’ll try to shift him back to his dime linebacker role from last year where he had more of an impact on the game.