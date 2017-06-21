

Washington Redskins great Sonny Jurgensen, shown here in 2013, will work in a reduced capacity in 2017. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

After briefly considering retirement, Washington Redskins legend Sonny Jurgensen has decided to return to the broadcast booth this fall for what will be his 37th consecutive season calling games on the radio.

But Jurgensen plans to do so on a limited basis, covering only home games and skipping road games in a season with an onerous travel schedule that includes three West Coast trips. The NFC East this season is drawn against the AFC West and NFC West.

Jurgensen, who will turn 83 in August, shared his plans in a telephone interview from his offseason home in Florida.

After first indicating to the Redskins he planned to step down from his longtime duties in the booth, Jurgensen explained, he had a change of heart two weeks later.

[Bog: Doug Williams has high, high praise for Redskins’ third-string QB Nate Sudfeld]

“I had thought about hanging it up because I’d been doing it 35 years,” Jurgensen said. “I came to Florida, and I thought about it. I said, ‘I’ve got to have something to do. I was somewhat bored. So I went back to ‘em and said, ‘You know, I’m a little bored.’”

According to Jurgensen, Redskins President Bruce Allen told him the decision was entirely his. After giving it thought, Jurgensen proposed skipping road games.

“It’s very nice of them,” Jurgensen said of the Redskins’ willingness to let him set his schedule. “I’m looking forward to it, I really am.”

Reached for comment, Redskins senior vice president for communications Tony Wyllie said, “We look forward to having Sonny be a part of our broadcast this season, and we’ll have an announcement at the appropriate time.”

[Redskins’ officials really, really love Kirk Cousins. Just ask them.]

In addition to annual division games at New York, Philadelphia and Dallas, the Redskins’ 2017 schedule includes visits to the Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 17), Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 2), Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 5), New Orleans Saints (Nov. 19) and Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 10).

Jurgensen remains the lone holdover from the “Frank, Sonny and Sam” trio that formed in 1981 and chronicled the Redskins’ glory years under Coach Joe Gibbs. Frank Herzog was replaced in 2004. Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff was 78 and in failing health when he stepped away in 2013.

Although Jurgensen has been a less vocal member of the current lineup on Redskins Radio Network, which includes Larry Michael and Chris Cooley, with Rick “Doc” Walker providing analysis and interviews from the sideline, he remains a powerful link to the era in which the Redskins dominated Washington’s Sundays each fall.

In February, the Redskins announced the broadcast is returning to WMAL Radio, which aired game-coverage from 1942 to 1956 and from 1963 to 1991. In a small way, Jurgensen said, that was another factor tugging him back to the booth.

“That was the last time they won,” Jurgensen said, referring to WMAL’s coverage of the Redskins’ 1991 Super Bowl season. “They haven’t won a championship since. So maybe that had some influence of me coming back.”