With the deadline to sign Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal less than two weeks away, Redskins fans can hardly think of anything else. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

It’s Independence Day, but the Redskins Mailbag doesn’t take a holiday. The looming deadline to sign Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal continues to weigh heavily on the minds of every Redskins fan. Seriously.

I was coaching first base at a Little League game the other day and between at-bats, the base umpire asked how the quarterback situation was going to play out. There’s no escaping this topic. So let’s discuss it again today before firing up the grill and catching some fireworks.

Thanks, as always, for taking part in the mailbag. You can send questions any time to mike.jones@washpost.com with the subject line, “Mailbag question,” and we’ll take the best and include them in the next edition.

Since we have only 13 days left, what do you think it’s going cost us per year plus guarantees to lock Kirk Cousins up long-term? I think around $28 million per year for five years with $70 million to $80 million guaranteed.

I don’t think he deserves to be one of the highest paid players in history, but look at the NBA money right now. In two years it’s going to be way more in the NFL, too.

— Jason Brix, Germany

We’ve been over this a couple of times, but it’s good to revisit the numbers since they are likely being discussed daily by both parties. You’re not too far off. Because of Derek Carr’s recently signed deal — five years, $125 million with $70 million guaranteed, with $40 million guaranteed due at signing, and an annual average of $25 million — it’s going to take a lot. Bruce Allen’s statements that the Redskins could always franchise (again) or transition tag Cousins next year further drives up the asking price of agent Mike McCartney.

The Redskins have to be prepared to pay Cousins around $58 million in guaranteed money at signing because that’s equal to this year and next year’s combined franchise tag figures (roughly $24 million and roughly $34 million), and around $75 million to $80 million in total guaranteed money over the life of the contract. It’d probably have to have an average annual salary of between $25 million and $27 million.

That’s about what it’ll take. And again, as we’ve said all along, that’s all hinging on Cousins wanting to be here. The Redskins could make that type of offer, and if Cousins really doesn’t feel comfortable signing a long-term deal here, then such an offer still will not get the job done.

I don’t get it how quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has never even won a playoff game, demand so much money. Yes, the Redskins dropped the ball when it comes to Kirk Cousins but he’s not Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. He doesn’t deserve that much money, and I’m a die-hard Redskins fan.

— Tommy Lofton

Sorry, but it’s just what quarterbacks cost these days. Just ask the Raiders and Carr, the Lions (who are looking at similar numbers for Matthew Stafford, who has never won a playoff game) and the Colts, who gave Andrew Luck a rich contract last year. The numbers go up every year. The Redskins could have had Cousins for around $19 million per year with $45 million to $50 million guaranteed, but they definitely did drop the ball late in the 2015 season and in the offseason of 2016. So, now, as he comes off a 4,000-yard season and nearly a 5,000-yard campaign and back-to-back winning seasons, and entering his prime, Cousins certainly has all the leverage.

If/when Kirk leaves, what will we look back at as the team’s biggest mistake? Was it not offering him a fair market contract when Scott McCloughan suggested or not trading him to Los Angeles or San Francisco in this offseason?



— Bryce Adams

If Cousins does depart in 2018, I think the biggest mistake was not giving him what he was asking for in 2016. At that point, it was around $19 million per year, with around $45 million in guaranteed money. Maybe Bruce Allen and Daniel Snyder wanted to see more than they had midway through the 2015 season. But the way Cousins blew up down the stretch – and that march to the playoffs – it should have been clear that they’d have to pay market value to keep him. To further magnify the gravity of that stubbornness is the fact that they came to the negotiation table early this offseason offering around $20 million per year with low guarantees, instead of saying, “Hey, man. You really proved yourself as you threw for almost 5,000-yards. We know what quarterbacks cost nowadays, and you’re our guy. Here’s a worthy contract,” just as the Raiders did for Carr a couple of weeks ago. Instead, the Redskins continued to lowball Cousins, had to use the franchise tag again, and will wind up having to cough up much, much more than they wanted to last offseason.

Has the dust settled after the McCloughan situation? From the outside looking in, it sure looks like Allen pulled off a successful power play. I remember fans being furious at the time, but it seems like the team has weathered the storm. Are people in the organization still uncomfortable with the events that happened? Are they worried by Allen having gone back on his word to let a “football guy” run the team?



— Thomas Phillips, Arlington, Va.

Well, the people in the building are happy, because the transition meant more opportunities for some of those guys. Even McCloughan routinely spoke highly of guys such as Doug Williams (promoted to senior vice president of player personnel), Eric Schaffer (promoted to senior vice president of football operations), and scouts such as Kyle Smith (now director of college scouting). And players have a lot of respect for Williams and Schaffer. I think the Redskins have some sharp, hard-working guys in their front office. But it’ll still take some time to see how this move plays out. Allen has ultimate control over all personnel moves. Hopefully, he takes the advice of the people working under him and makes smart decisions as they continue to try to build this team. For now, there is no grumblings in the ranks, and that’s good for a franchise that’s almost constantly plagued by turmoil.

I read that Keith Marshall has looked good in the OTAs and that after a year on injured reserve is healthy. With his great speed, I would like to see if he can become the team’s kick returner and maybe their punt returner. Do you think he has the skills to play either of these positions and do you think the coaching staff has an interest in trying him out for those positions?

— Denny Powell

It’s too early to say. I didn’t really see enough from him to say that he looks like he has a good chance of making the roster. He was taking reps behind Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine and Mack Brown during the voluntary practices. And it’s always tough to really evaluate running backs when they’re in shorts and T-shirts. No one is trying to tackle them. So, it looks like they break through every hole and find daylight on every carry. We’ll see how he looks in training camp, and more importantly, during the preseason games. Special teams will indeed have to be where Marshall makes his mark. Jamison Crowder is the punt returner, but Marshall could compete for time at kick returner, where his sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash speed will come into play.