It took nearly six months, but Montae Nicholson’s rehab process reached a milestone Saturday. The rookie safety made his debut in the Redskins’ second preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field, recording three tackles in 30 snaps — the third most defensive snaps on the team.

Nicholson, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, slowly has worked his way back to full strength after undergoing shoulder surgery in March. The process was mentally challenging, Nicholson said, but he finally received game reps and got his first taste of the NFL.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 8 years old; it was taken away from me,” Nicholson said after Saturday’s game. “It hurts, but my teammates and coaches were very supportive. ‘Just be patient, be patient.’ Especially the trainers, they’re always in my head telling me to be patient, but I’m trying to get back on the field, man. I love this game, being able to be on the field and be with my guys. Now, I’m just ready to get back out on the field. I’m excited. [Saturday], I had a lot of fun, and I’m just ready to keep learning.”

Although it was his first NFL game, Nicholson wasn’t trying to play catch-up after missing reps during training camp. He has not appeared on the physically unable to perform list, but the 21-year-old was limited to individual drills during practice with rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau, a third-round pick out of UCLA who tore his pectoral muscle in the spring but has since recovered.

Nicholson wasn’t cleared to fully participate during practice until last week, which paved the way for his first opportunity to show the Redskins’ front office, the coaching staff and the locker room what he’s capable of with his 6-foot-2, 216-pound frame.

“The hardest part was having to do individuals, then doing one-on-ones right afterwards and not being able to do one-on-ones,” Nicholson said. “It’s not being able to participate. You can only do so much from the sideline, but when I’m on the sideline, I’m making sure I’m helping my guys out if I see something or whether it’s just to bring energy. I still want to be a part of the game, even on the sidelines, in a big way.”

There’s still some uncertainty with how many safeties the Redskins will keep on the 53-man roster. Su’a Cravens has been sidelined because of a minor knee procedure and DeAngelo Hall remains on the physically unable to perform list. Deshazor Everett received the start Saturday next to D.J. Swearinger. Will Blackmon and Nicholson could also be kept while the team decides whether to leave Hall on the PUP list to start the regular season.

Until then, Nicholson is just thankful to be back on the field.

