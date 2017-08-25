

Junior Galette aims to make his Redskins debut on Sunday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Linebacker Junior Galette is the most popular Redskins player never to set foot on the field for his team.

He signed with Washington in 2015, bringing with him a reputation as a talented pass-rusher with double-digit sack campaigns. But a torn Achilles’ tendon in practice during the week in which he would have made his first preseason appearance ended his first season with Washington before it started. The injury dealt the Redskins a blow and crushed fans, who eagerly awaited the game-changing impact a player of Galette’s caliber would have provided.

Galette worked hard to come back and vowed to make it up to fans and the Redskins with a big season in 2016. But he tore the other Achilles’ tendon just days before training camp, leaving the organization and fans waiting once more.

After a promising start to training camp this summer, Galette strained his hamstring and missed the preseason opener. Fans again expressed their disappointment on message boards and on social media. One of the most active players on Twitter, Galette saw the uproar that this setback had caused and he implored the fans to have patience with him. He missed the second preseason game as well, but now appears poised to make his Redskins debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

Galette knows fans remain uneasy, and some wonder whether he’ll ever play. He said he feels the weight of the expectations, and he understands the emotions because he shares them as well.

” … If it was one year it’d be one thing,” he said. “Now it’s two years and it’s like a movie that’s supposed to be releasing and it keeps getting postponed and you’re just like, ‘Man!’ and you’ve got Jay Gruden in your ear saying, ‘You’re just a tease,’ even though he’s joking. I just want to go out there and prove what I can be.”

Although Galette has stressed patience while communicating with fans, he said he knows he is in part responsible for the anticipation because of the video updates of his progress he posted, although with highlight clips of the big plays he has made previously in his career.

And, although the anticipation and questions from fans about his debut cause pressure, Galette wouldn’t have it any other way. Asked whether he liked it, he responded emphatically.

“Of course! They know I’m still alive!” Galette said with a smile. “If they’re not talking about you, then that’s a problem. If they’re talking about the other guy, ‘Whooh, I really gotta show up.’ But if they remember Junior Galette on this roster, double digit sacks and dynamic, then it’s exciting and you want to meet that challenge.”

